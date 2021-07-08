Hotels.com® is Rewarding Fans of the Losing NBA Finals Team with the "No Trophy Case" Hotel Suite

DALLAS, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For NBA fans whose favorite team makes it to the championship, your fate will go one of two ways: you're either ecstatic or devastated. Hotels.com, the Official Travel Partner of the NBA, is here to help hook up fans of the losing team with the ultimate stay that will have you saying "wait 'til next year."

If your ride-or-die NBA team made it all the way to the end but came up short, send in your post-game tears in exchange for a shot at winning a cathartic stay in the "No Trophy Case" – a NYC hotel suite experience in the Conrad Midtown's Atrium Room complete with floor-to-ceiling windows so you can spend the weekend in a true glass case of emotions.

No dreams are shatter-proof in this room! Your three-day, two-night stay will help you relax and recover after the high emotions of the season. The stay is here to support you through your post-game emotional rollercoaster with perks like:

Round-trip airfare for you and a shoulder to cry on (your plus one)

$1,000 room service credit to stuff your face with ice cream and cheese fries

room service credit to stuff your face with ice cream and cheese fries A pep-talk wake-up call from none other than Kenny Smith

A luxurious eye mask to block out the haters

Tickets to your team's 2021 season opener, because there's always next year!

"The championship series bring out extreme emotions in fans, from the highest of highest and lowest of lows. Hotels.com is here to help make that losing experience a little less painful with a consoling overnight stay," says Mike Wolfe, head of global brand creative, sponsorships, and partnerships for Hotels.com. "This weekend getaway is just one of the ways that we're rewarding basketball fans throughout the season with experiences unlike any other travel brand."

To enter, capture your post-game tears in the form of a crying video selfie and submit it on Hotels.com/NoTrophyCase by Friday, July 30. Four fans will be selected at random for their stay in the No Trophy Case suite.

For more information about Hotels.com or its partnership with the NBA, follow along on Twitter and Instagram.

About Hotels.com® (or Hotels.com™) Hotels.com is the most rewarding way to book a place to stay. We really love travel and we know you do too. That's why we make it really easy to book with us. With hundreds of thousands of places to stay around the world and 90 local websites in 41 languages, Hotels.com has it all. So, whether you're looking for value in Vegas, treehouses in Thailand or villas with views, it's all just a click away. And with our "Reward-winning" loyalty program you earn free* nights while you sleep…what could be better? Booking just got smarter too. With over 25 million real guest reviews and an app so easy to use that it's been downloaded 70 million times, you can be sure to find the perfect place for you.

*Exclusions apply. Reward night worth average price of previous 10. Taxes/fees payable on each Reward Night redeemed. A $5 fee is charged on each Reward Night redeemed, unless redeemed on the app. See T&Cs https://www.hotels.com/customer_care/terms_conditions.html?pos=HCOM_US&locale=en_US

© 2020 Hotels.com, LP, an Expedia Group company. All rights reserved. Hotels.com and the Hotels.com logo are trademarks of Hotels.com, LP. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners. CST# 2083949-50

SOURCE Hotels.com