HotForex Proudly Supports Tio Ellinas at Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup

PORT LOUIS, Mauritius, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Another important moment for HotForex marks the successful presence of the company in the forex industry. The company renewed its sponsorship with Cypriot car racer Tio Ellinas as an act of trust to the shared values of commitment and excellence between the two.

"This partnership is an act of trust and support on behalf of the company to the continuous outstanding performance of Tio and the values accompanying his progress through the years," a HotForex spokesman commented.

About HotForex

With its origins dating back to 2010, HotForex is the brand name of HF Markets Group which encompasses global and regulated entities which are operating as multi-asset brokers offering both retail and institutional trading services to clients from around the world. HotForex is continuously establishing its position as a market leader, a fact affirmed by:

Over 1,500,000 Live Accounts Opened

More than 25 International Awards

Client Support in 27 Languages

Top Fund Security Measures

