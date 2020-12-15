HotForex Receives Two New Exceptional Global Awards

PORT LUIS, Mauritius, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading CFD broker HotForex announces it has received two new titles from the International Investor Awards, the "Best Partners Program - Global 2020" and "Customer Service Excellence - Global 2020" awards, as a recognition of the company's exceptional commitment to serving clients and partners alike, helping them feel secure, supported, valued and confident!

HotForex's partnership program, HF Partners, was acknowledged as the ultimate go-to program for partners in the financial markets in terms of competitive commissions, advanced tracking and reporting, customized marketing material and continuous expansion and support. The company received the award commenting: "This is an acknowledgment of the work done and effort we have made together with our Partners. Our aim is to continue to invest in and expand our global partner network by offering the ideal partnership program for those seeking opportunities for business growth and expansion."

The company also received the "Customer Service Excellence –Global 2020" award for providing unparalleled customer service and support to its clients worldwide. Commenting on this win the company said: "At HotForex, we have always embraced a customer-first philosophy. We are continually listening to client feedback and all our products and services are developed in response to our clients' needs. Our aim is to continue to serve clients by solving their problems and meeting their needs."

HotForex CEO George Koumantaris said: "Our clients and partners are always at the heart of our business. Being recognized on a global scale for serving clients and partners from many different parts of the world with the same quality in services and business integrity is an honor and a testament to our commitment to deliver real and measurable value for them both."

About HotForex

HotForex is an internationally acclaimed multi-asset broker of choice to over 2.5 million live accounts worldwide that has earned over 45 coveted industry awards in its ten year history. The company offers a wide variety of account types, innovative products, platforms, tools and educational resources besides outstanding customer service and unparalleled trading conditions.

