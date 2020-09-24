Hoth Therapeutics Announces its HT-003 Shows Positive Initial Data Inhibiting Toll-like Receptor 2 (TLR2)

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH), a biopharmaceutical company, today announced completing testing to examine the ability of HT-003 to block acne pathogenic gene expression in human keratinocytes, the major cell type of the epidermis and the outermost of the layers of the skin.

Dr. Jonathan Zippin, M.D., Ph.D., FAAD, Associate Professor of Dermatology at Weill Cornell Medicine and Hoth Senior Scientific Advisor, led the first phase of the study. "Thanks to Dr. Zippin and his team, we have gained insight and gathered significant data with regards to the significance of HT-003 in blocking acne pathogenic gene expression," stated Robb Knie, CEO of Hoth Therapeutics. "We will continue to monitor the data at lower doses and move onto the testing of rodent skin and carcinogenesis."

Initial data from the first phase of the research reports that one of the most critical genes for acne pathophysiology, toll-like receptor 2 (TLR2), is significantly inhibited by HT-003. In addition, HT-003 at doses as high as 50 µM led to no observable toxicity. During the next phase of the research, Dr. Zippin will identify the minimal effective dose required to block TLR2 signaling in response to a broad range of bacteria derived agonists to further elucidate the pathway.

"The ability of HT-003 to potently inhibit TLR2 expression suggests that this drug will not only be effective for acne but may also help a broad range of patients suffering from disease driven by over active inflammatory responses to bacteria," stated Dr. Zippin.

Once HT-003 biomarkers have been identified using thein vitro human keratinocytes models, testing will move onto into live rodents.

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing new generation therapies for dermatological disorders. Hoth's pipeline has the potential to improve the quality of life for patients suffering from indications including atopic dermatitis, chronic wounds, psoriasis, asthma and acne. Hoth has also recently entered into two different agreements to further the development of two different vaccine prospects to prevent or treat COVID-19. To learn more, please visit https://ir.hoththerapeutics.com/.

