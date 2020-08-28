Hoth Therapeutics Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences in September

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH), a biopharmaceutical company, today announced that Chief Executive Officer, Robb Knie, is scheduled to present at the following investor conferences in September:

The LD 500 Virtual Investor Conference

September 3, 2020 at 12:20 p.m. ET

Registration: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2019/36780

H.C. Wainwright & Co. 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference 2020

September 16, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. ET

Registration: https://www.meetmax.com/sched/event_61861/investor_login.html?attendee_role_id=INVESTOR

Sidoti & Company 2020 Fall Virtual Investor Conference

September 23, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. ET

Registration: https://sidoti.meetmax.com/sched/event_63793/conference_register.html?attendee_role_id=SIDOTI_INVESTOR

Management will be available for 1x1 meetings with investors throughout each event. Please contact your conference representative to schedule a meeting. To stay up to date on upcoming events please check our calendar regularly: https://ir.hoththerapeutics.com/events/category/events/

About Hoth Therapeutics, Inc.

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing new generation therapies for dermatological disorders. Hoth's pipeline has the potential to improve the quality of life for patients suffering from indications including atopic dermatitis, chronic wounds, psoriasis, asthma and acne. Hoth has also recently entered into two different agreements to further the development of two different vaccine prospects to prevent or treat COVID-19. To learn more, please click here.

Investor Contact:

LR Advisors LLC

Email: [email protected]

www.hoththerapeutics.com

Phone: (678) 570-6791

