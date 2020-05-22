Hoth Therapeutics Announces the Appointment of Michael Peters, Ph.D. to Scientific Advisory Board

NEW YORK, May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH), a biopharmaceutical company, today announced that Michael H. Peters, Ph.D., has joined the company's Scientific Advisory Board. Dr. Peters is the inventor of Hoth's newly licensed Novel Peptide COVID-19 Therapeutic, to prevent spike protein binding, which may be a leading cause of COVID-19, and could potentially slow its transmission. Dr. Peters is also a recent recipient of COVID-19 Rapid Research Funding sponsored by the Office of the Vice President for Research and Innovation and the C. Kenneth and Dianne Wright Center for Clinical and Translational Research.

Mr. Robb Knie, CEO of Hoth Therapeutics, commented, "On behalf of the entire team at Hoth, we are pleased to welcome Michael Peters to our Scientific Advisory Board. His acute insight and research experience will be an invaluable asset to us."

Dr. Peters currently serves as a member of the Developmental Therapeutics research program at VCU Massey Cancer Center and professor in the Department of Chemical and Life Science Engineering at the VCU College of Engineering.

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing new generation therapies for dermatological disorders. Hoth's pipeline has the potential to improve the quality of life for patients suffering from indications including atopic dermatitis, chronic wounds, psoriasis, asthma and acne. Hoth has also recently entered into two different agreements to further the development of two different vaccine prospects to prevent or treat COVID-19. To learn more, please visit www.hoththerapeutics.com.

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements that relate to the joint venture and the preclinical development of the novel peptide technology for COVID-19 and the potential development of products related to COVID-19 and other information that is not historical information. When used herein, words such as "anticipate," "being," "will," "plan," "may," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements or information that refer to expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, performance or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking. All forward-looking statements are based upon Hoth's current expectations and various assumptions. Hoth believes there is a reasonable basis for its expectations and beliefs, but they are inherently uncertain. Hoth may not realize its expectations, and its beliefs may not prove correct. Actual results could differ materially from those described or implied by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including, without limitation, market conditions and the factors described under the caption "Risk Factors" in Hoth's Form 10K for the period ending December 31, 2019, and Hoth's other filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Consequently, forward-looking statements should be regarded solely as Hoth's current plans, estimates and beliefs. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Hoth cannot guarantee future results, events, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Hoth does not undertake and specifically declines any obligation to update, republish, or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or circumstances or to reflect the occurrences of unanticipated events, except as may be required by law.

