Hoth Therapeutics Initiates Preclinical Study of HT-ALZ for Alzheimer's Disease

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH), a patient-focused biopharmaceutical company, announced today that it has initiated its preclinical study utilizing Hoth's HT-ALZ in an animal model.

The goal of the study is to determine the effects of HT-ALZ on behavioral and pathological markers of Alzheimer's disease and to determine if HT-ALZ can improve learning and memory in an animal model of Alzheimer's disease. Hoth study will also determine if behavior is improved utilizing HT-ALZ in blocking NK-1Rs. To evaluate other forms of memory, we will also determine if chronic HT-ALZ treatment influences non-spatial memory using a novel object recognition and novel object location task. These tests will give us the ability to assess both hippocampal and non-hippocampal dependent memory. Additionally, these tests do not require food or water deprivation to motivate the animals, which may interfere with drug delivery or dosing regulation over time.

The designed studies are taking place under a Scientific Research Agreement entered by Hoth as of June of this year.

About Hoth Therapeutics, Inc.

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing new generation therapies for unmet medical needs. Hoth's pipeline development is focused to improve the quality of life for patients suffering from indications including atopic dermatitis, skin toxicities associated with cancer therapy, chronic wounds, psoriasis, asthma, acne, mast-cell derived cancers & anaphylaxis and pneumonia. Hoth has also entered into two different agreements to further the development of two therapeutic prospects to prevent or treat COVID-19. To learn more, please visit https://ir.hoththerapeutics.com/

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes forward-looking statements based upon Hoth's current expectations which may constitute forward-looking statements for the purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws, and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties and assumptions. These statements concern Hoth's business strategies; the timing of regulatory submissions; the ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval of existing product candidates and any other product candidates we may develop, and the labeling under any approval we may obtain; the timing and costs of clinical trials, the timing and costs of other expenses; market acceptance of our products; the ultimate impact of the current Coronavirus pandemic, or any other health epidemic, on our business, our clinical trials, our research programs, healthcare systems or the global economy as a whole; our intellectual property; our reliance on third party organizations; our competitive position; our industry environment; our anticipated financial and operating results, including anticipated sources of revenues; our assumptions regarding the size of the available market, benefits of our products, product pricing, timing of product launches; management's expectation with respect to future acquisitions; statements regarding our goals, intentions, plans and expectations, including the introduction of new products and markets; and our cash needs and financing plans. There are a number of factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. You should not place reliance on these forward-looking statements, which include words such as "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" or similar terms, variations of such terms or the negative of those terms. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company cannot guarantee such outcomes. Hoth may not realize its expectations, and its beliefs may not prove correct. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including, without limitation, market conditions and the factors described in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Hoth's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Hoth's other filings made with the U. S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All such statements speak only as of the date made. Consequently, forward-looking statements should be regarded solely as Hoth's current plans, estimates, and beliefs. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Hoth cannot guarantee future results, events, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Hoth does not undertake and specifically declines any obligation to update, republish, or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or circumstances or to reflect the occurrences of unanticipated events, except as may be required by applicable law.

