Hoth Therapeutics' Scientific Advisory Board Member and Inventor of Licensed Novel Peptide COVID-19 Therapeutic, Dr. Michael Peters, Publishes White Paper

NEW YORK, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH), a biopharmaceutical company, today announced that Scientific Advisory Board member and inventor of novel peptide COVID-19 therapeutic, Michael H. Peters, Ph.D., Professor, Department of Chemical and Life Science Engineering at VCU, College of Engineering, has published a white paper detailing his mappings of the COVID-19 virus and its spike protein.

Hoth has licensed technology and intellectual property exclusively from VCU for a novel peptide therapeutic to prevent spike protein binding, which may be a leading cause of COVID-19, and slow its transmission.

The spike in protein plays an important role in attaching to human cells and infecting the body. Researchers at VCU have developed at novel peptide that binds with extremely high affinity to SD1 segment of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein mimicking its attachment to ACE2. This high binding affinity helps block the spike protein from attaching to the ACE2 surface receptor, thus limiting the transmission of the virus.

The SARS-Cov-2 virion responsible for the current world-wide pandemic COVID-19 has a characteristic Spike protein (S) on its surface that embellishes both a prefusion state and fusion state. The prefusion Spike protein (S) is a large trimeric protein where each protomer may be in a so-called Up state or Down state, depending on the configuration of its receptor binding domain (RBD). The Up state is believed to allow binding of the virion to ACE-2 receptors on human epithelial cells, whereas the Down state is believed to be relatively inactive or reduced in its binding behavior.

Currently, Peters is utilizing supercomputers as part of COVID-19 High Performance Computing (HPC) Consortium through the Extreme Science and Engineering Discovery Environment (XSEDE), a virtual system that scientists can use to interactively share computing resources. The consortium is a private-public partnership that includes the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy and major tech corporations.

About Hoth Therapeutics, Inc.

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing new generation therapies for dermatological disorders. Hoth's pipeline has the potential to improve the quality of life for patients suffering from indications including atopic dermatitis, chronic wounds, psoriasis, asthma and acne. Hoth has also recently entered into two different agreements to further the development of two different vaccine prospects to prevent or treat COVID-19. To learn more, please visit www.hoththerapeutics.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the proposed offering, timing and the use of proceeds. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations are forward-looking statements. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to the Company on the date of this press release. These forward looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, those set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

