Hoth Therapeutics Shares Positive Preclinical Results of Novel HT-KIT Therapeutic

NEW YORK, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH), a patient-focused biopharmaceutical company, announced today that it will share positive results from a preclinical trial during its shareholder presentation, reinforcing the potential of HT-KIT , a new molecular entity under development for treatment of mast cell-derived cancers and anaphylaxis.

HT-KIT is an mRNA frame-shifting therapeutic designed to specifically target the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT, which is required for the proliferation, survival and differentiation of bone marrow-derived hematopoietic stem cells. Mutations in the KIT pathway have been associated with several human cancers, such as mast cell-derived cancers, systemic mastocytosis with associated hematologic neoplasm, or mast cell leukemia, gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and acute myeloid leukemia.

The preclinical animal trials were conducted using humanized mast cell neoplasm models, representative in vitro and in vivo models for aggressive, mast cell-derived cancers, such as mast cell leukemia and mast cell sarcoma. Key findings of the mouse models found that HT-KIT:

Reduces KIT expression and induces apoptosis of neoplastic human mast cells

Inhibits tumor growth in humanized xenograft mast cell neoplasia models

Reduces liver infiltration of neoplastic mast cells

Reduces tumor growth in isograft models of mast cell neoplasia

Reduces signs of mast cell leukemia in an isograft model of mutant mast cell neoplasia

"The results from our HT-KIT preclinical trial further reinforces our belief that targeting mutations in the KIT pathway could be the answer for patients living with mast cell-derived cancers and related conditions," said Robb Knie, Chief Executive Officer of Hoth Therapeutics. "Our team looks forward to sharing the data that support our findings in greater detail with our shareholders at the presentation on June 3rd."

The data presentation is open to all shareholders and any parties interested in learning more. Any questions for Hoth Therapeutics and presenters, Dr. Cruse and Dr. Johns can be submitted in advance of the presentation by emailing questions to [email protected].

Meeting Details:

Date: Jun 3, 2021

Time: 1:00 PM ET

To receive the Zoom meeting details, please click the attached link to register for the event.

https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJIsc-2uqDktEtJQUD7CrJjzUKJQWSAen7yH

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

Data will also be available for review at the company's 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting exhibit.

About Hoth Therapeutics, Inc.

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing new generation therapies for unmet medical needs. Hoth's pipeline development is focused to improve the quality of life for patients suffering from indications including atopic dermatitis, skin toxicities associated with cancer therapy, chronic wounds, psoriasis, asthma, acne, mast-cell derived cancers & anaphylaxis and pneumonia. Hoth has also entered into two different agreements to further the development of two therapeutic prospects to prevent or treat COVID-19. To learn more, please visit https://ir.hoththerapeutics.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes forward-looking statements based upon Hoth's current expectations which may constitute forward-looking statements for the purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws, and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties and assumptions. These statements concern Hoth's business strategies; the timing of regulatory submissions; the ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval of existing product candidates and any other product candidates we may develop, and the labeling under any approval we may obtain; the timing and costs of clinical trials, the timing and costs of other expenses; market acceptance of our products; the ultimate impact of the current Coronavirus pandemic, or any other health epidemic, on our business, our clinical trials, our research programs, healthcare systems or the global economy as a whole; our intellectual property; our reliance on third party organizations; our competitive position; our industry environment; our anticipated financial and operating results, including anticipated sources of revenues; our assumptions regarding the size of the available market, benefits of our products, product pricing, timing of product launches; management's expectation with respect to future acquisitions; statements regarding our goals, intentions, plans and expectations, including the introduction of new products and markets; and our cash needs and financing plans. There are a number of factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. You should not place reliance on these forward-looking statements, which include words such as "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" or similar terms, variations of such terms or the negative of those terms. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company cannot guarantee such outcomes. Hoth may not realize its expectations, and its beliefs may not prove correct. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including, without limitation, market conditions and the factors described in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Hoth's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Hoth's other filings made with the U. S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All such statements speak only as of the date made. Consequently, forward-looking statements should be regarded solely as Hoth's current plans, estimates, and beliefs. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Hoth cannot guarantee future results, events, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Hoth does not undertake and specifically declines any obligation to update, republish, or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or circumstances or to reflect the occurrences of unanticipated events, except as may be required by applicable law.

