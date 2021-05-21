Hotwire Launches New Game to Test Fans' Fantasy Basketball Expertise

The "Hotwire Effect Pick 'Em " game was designed by DraftKings (Nasdaq: DKNG ) to challenge players' strategic approach by mirroring Hotwire's mystery booking process that enables travelers to score incredible deals on hotels. Just like booking a hotel on Hotwire, participants will make their picks based on stats rather than player names. The actual player names will be hidden until after the games start, marking a new way to draft and a smarter, better way to travel.

Hotwire, the travel app known for its mystery Hot Rate® deals, lets travelers pick their hotel using everything from the neighborhood, to customer ratings, and even featured amenities. The name of the hotel is only revealed after booking, helping savvy travelers score a better hotel than they thought they could afford. The excitement or "Hotwire Effect" that players will experience when seeing the results of their winning selections is matched only by the thrill that travelers feel when the amazing hotel they were able to score on Hotwire is revealed.

"The Hotwire Effect is what makes Hotwire different from other travel sites. By revealing the property name after booking is complete, not only do we enable travelers to stay in amazing hotels for the same price they would have paid for a less-great hotel - we give them the satisfaction of knowing that they shopped a bit smarter than everyone else," said Melissa Postier, Brand Director, Hotwire. "The Hotwire Effect Series seeks to give players that same rush - that their skill and intuition allowed them to be able to draft a better team than their competition."

How to play The Hotwire Effect Series*:

There will be six player matchups for each game slate. Players will pick the player in each 1-on-1 matchup they think will outscore their opponent in fantasy points. Those players will be their lineup for the day.

For players feeling extra confident in a pick, they will be able to designate a captain in their lineup that will score them 1.5 times the points.

Once the games start and the contest begins, names are revealed, and users can see who they actually drafted, much like how the Hotwire app works when booking a hotel.

Players who come out on top against the competition will win a share of $5,000 in cash prizing.

in cash prizing. Contest dates* are 5/22, 5/28, 6/7, 6/14 and 6/22.

*Contest dates are subject to change based on league scheduling changes. Eligibility restrictions apply. See DraftKings.com for details.

Prizing:

The Hotwire Effect Series has $25,000 total guaranteed in prizes ( $5,000 per contest).

total guaranteed in prizes ( per contest). Top finishers will win based on which contestants have the highest score each contest.

Launching today and running five contests over the next five weeks, the "Hotwire Effect Series" offers players the opportunity to take a shot at $25,000 in total prizes. To learn more and sign-up for Hotwire Effect Pick 'Em, please visit www.draftkings.com/hotwire.

About Hotwire

Hotwire is a leading discount travel site. Launched in 2000, Hotwire, Inc. was one of the first online travel sites to work with suppliers directly to book unsold inventory. By simply hiding the brand name, Hotwire can offer customers deep savings on hotel rooms, rental cars, and flights.

Hotwire is an operating company within Expedia Group. For more information, visit http://www.hotwire.com .

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc. is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to fuel the competitive spirit of sports fans with products that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming and digital media. Headquartered in Boston, and launched in 2012 by Jason Robins, Matt Kalish and Paul Liberman, DraftKings is the only U.S.-based vertically integrated sports betting operator. DraftKings is a multi-channel provider of sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for 50+ operators in 17 countries. DraftKings' Sportsbook is live with mobile and/or retail betting operations in the United States pursuant to regulations in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia. DraftKings' daily fantasy sports product is available in 8 countries internationally with 15 distinct sports categories. DraftKings is the official daily fantasy partner of the NFL, MLB, NASCAR, PGA TOUR and UFC as well as an authorized gaming operator of the NBA and MLB, an official betting operator of the PGA TOUR and the official betting operator of UFC. DraftKings also owns Vegas Sports Information Network, Inc. (VSiN), a multi-platform broadcast and content company.

*Additional Game Details:

Users will be required to select 6 players for each game to build their lineup Users will accrue points based on player stats such as number of points, rebounds, assists, steals, blocks, and 3 pointer percentages. Tier-based drafting (no salary cap).

When selecting players, player names and teams will not appear, and images will be silhouettes Player stats will appear which is how users will select each player



As the user progresses through their picks, it becomes harder to know who they are;

Matchup 1 - user can see Points (P), Rebounds (R), Assists (A), Steals (S), Blocks (B) & 3 pt %

Matchup 2 - user can see P R A S B

Matchup 3 - user can see P R A S

Matchup 4 - user can see P R A

Matchup 5 - user can see P R

Matchup 6 - user can see P

After a user completes their team, players will begin to display their headshots / name only once the games go live and the contest locks

The winner of the contest will have the highest number of points based on their lineups score for that contest

