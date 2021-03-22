Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Appoints Jean-Claude Brizard to Board of Directors

BOSTON, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Learning technology company Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (HMH) (Nasdaq: HMHC) today announced that Jean-Claude Brizard, President and CEO of Digital Promise, a global, nonpartisan, nonprofit organization focused on accelerating innovation in education, has been appointed to HMH's board of directors.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jean-Claude to HMH's board," said Larry Fish, chairman of the board of directors, HMH. "With his extensive experience in the K-12 space and as a former educator, we look forward to the valuable perspective Jean-Claude will bring to HMH's strategy and success."

"With more than 30 years of experience as an educator, advisor and leader, Jean-Claude has demonstrated a passion for driving innovation in classrooms to improve performance, as well as a commitment to closing the equity gap to ensure all students have what they need to succeed," said Jack Lynch, President and CEO, HMH. "We look forward to leveraging Jean-Claude's expertise and insights as we deliver connected learning solutions that are effective, engaging, and equitable to students and teachers around the world."

Prior to taking the helm at Digital Promise in 2021, Brizard was a Senior Advisor and Deputy Director in US Programs at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, where he led the US Program's PK-16 Community Investment Team in their effort to more deeply understand a student's journey from preschool through completion of a post-secondary credential. Brizard also led efforts to close the racial and economic opportunity gaps in Washington state's educational system, and supported the growth and sustainability of the public charter schools' sector in the state.

"I am honored to join HMH's board," says Brizard. "This role offers an exciting opportunity to leverage my experience as an educator and advisor in the K-12 space to help guide HMH's digital first, connected strategy and support its commitment to enhancing teaching and learning."

Brizard is the former Chief Executive of Chicago Public Schools and Superintendent of Schools for the Rochester School District in New York. Under Brizard's leadership, both Chicago Public Schools and the Rochester City School District saw substantial improvements in student performance. Brizard's experience also includes a 21-year career as an educator and administrator with the New York City Department of Education. He served as a Regional Superintendent, supervising more than 100 schools in the Borough of Brooklyn, and as the system's Executive Director for its 400 secondary schools. He is a Fellow of the Broad Center, a Fellow of the Pahara-Aspen Institute, and a member of the Aspen Institute Global Leadership Network.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ: HMHC) is a learning technology company committed to delivering connected solutions that engage learners, empower educators and improve student outcomes. As a leading provider of K–12 core curriculum, supplemental and intervention solutions and professional learning services, HMH partners with educators and school districts to uncover solutions that unlock students' potential and extend teachers' capabilities. HMH serves more than 50 million students and 3 million educators in 150 countries, while its award-winning children's books, novels, non-fiction, and reference titles are enjoyed by readers throughout the world. For more information, visit www.hmhco.com.

