Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Launches 5K Run Series Nationwide, Proceeds to Support Closing the Equity Gap for Students

BOSTON, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Learning company Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (HMH) today announced its inaugural HMH 5K Run for Equity, a series of family-friendly run/walk events in five cities across the country that will bring community members of all ages together in support of the critical goal of closing the educational equity gap.

In order to provide direct support to students and schools, all proceeds from the 5K Run for Equity will benefit HMH's nonprofit partners City Year (in Orlando, New York, Boston and Chicago) and Communities In Schools of Central Texas (in Austin). Both organizations are dedicated to increasing proficiency in key areas for students in systemically under-resourced communities and donations will aid their work in schools located near HMH's major offices.

"Today, equity remains one of the greatest challenges facing the U.S. education system," said Jack Lynch, CEO of HMH. "We believe that all learners should have access to high-quality education and to the resources they need to thrive both in and out of the classroom. The Run for Equity series is an opportunity to bring communities together to help create change and work toward closing the equity gap."

Community members of all ages are welcome to join the family-friendly run/walk events taking place in five cities on the following dates:

Participants can register and learn more about the 5K Run for Equity by visiting https://www.hmhco.com/runforequity .

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ: HMHC) is a learning company committed to delivering connected solutions that engage learners, empower educators and improve student outcomes. As a leading provider of K–12 core curriculum, supplemental and intervention solutions and professional learning services, HMH partners with educators and school districts to uncover solutions that unlock students' potential and extend teachers' capabilities. HMH serves more than 50 million students and 3 million educators in 150 countries, while its award-winning children's books, novels, non-fiction, and reference titles are enjoyed by readers throughout the world. For more information, visit www.hmhco.com .

About City Year

City Year helps students and schools succeed. Diverse teams of City Year AmeriCorps members provide support to students, classrooms and the whole school, helping to ensure that students in systemically under-resourced schools receive a high-quality education that prepares them with the skills and mindsets to thrive and contribute to their community. A 2015 study shows that schools that partner with City Year were up to two-to-three times more likely to improve on math and English assessments.

A proud member of the AmeriCorps national service network, City Year is supported by the Corporation for National and Community Service, local school districts and private philanthropy. City Year partners with public schools in 29 communities across the U.S. and through international affiliates in the U.K. and South Africa. Learn more at www.cityyear.org .

About Communities In Schools of Central Texas

Communities In Schools of Central Texas works directly inside K-12 schools full time in partnership with teachers and administrators to address immediate student needs. The mission of Communities In Schools is to surround students with a community of support, empowering them to stay in school and achieve in life. The organization serves 86 schools with services ranging from mental health counseling to crisis intervention, basic needs assistance, mentoring, and academic intervention. Learn more about our programs online at ciscentraltexas.org

