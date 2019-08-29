Houlihan's Restaurant + Bar Introduces Door-To-Door Delivery Powered By DoorDash

Beginning Sept. 16, Houlihan's restaurants will begin offering food delivery in all of their corporate markets. And to make it even simpler, guests will place their order directly through the Houlihan's website – houlihans.com . "With football season and tailgate parties getting in full swing, the debut of our new delivery option is perfect timing," said Bill Leibengood, chief marketing officer for Houlihan's Restaurants, Inc. "We are in the hospitality business where we want to ensure our guests are receiving the best experience possible. If they aren't able to join us at one of our restaurants for lunch or dinner, we definitely want to do everything we can to make their at-home or at-work dining experience just as memorable."

According to Leibengood, Houlihan's Restaurants, Inc. has partnered with DoorDash for the in-house delivery. Dashers, who deliver on DoorDash, use thermal bags to keep food hot or cold. Houlihan's and DoorDash will limit the delivery radius to ensure food stays fresh and deliveries are as fast and efficient as possible. Leibengood suggests that guests check with their local Houlihan's restaurant for delivery restrictions since traffic and other factors vary by location.

Houlihan's has been successfully testing the delivery partnership with DoorDash in New Jersey, New York (Long Island) and Kansas City. They will introduce delivery in Chicago (Naperville, Orland Park, Wheaton, Geneva, Algonquin) on Sept. 4 and to the rest of the corporate markets on Sept. 16.

The corporate markets where the delivery will launch on Sept. 16 are Dallas/Ft. Worth (Addison, Garland, Ft. Worth), San Antonio/Live Oak, Grand Rapids, Lansing, Columbus/Upper Arlington, Cleveland, Pittsburgh and Indianapolis.

Leibengood said the company is working with their franchise partners and hopes to have the entire organization online with delivery in the near future.

Now if only Houlihan's Restaurant + Bar could deliver those amazing happy hour cocktails to our door.

About Houlihan's Restaurants, Inc.

Leawood, Kansas-based Houlihan's Restaurants, Inc. has developed and owns several award-winning concepts from fine dining to upscale casual, including Houlihan's Bar + Grill. There are currently 62 Houlihan's Restaurant + Bar locations that are both company and franchise-owned, located primarily in the Midwest and northeast United States. For more information visit www.Houlihans.com and follow us on Facebook and Instagram at @Houlihans.

About DoorDash

DoorDash is a technology company that connects customers with their favorite local and national businesses in over 4,000 cities and all 50 states across the United States and Canada. Founded in 2013, DoorDash empowers merchants to grow their businesses by offering on-demand delivery, data-driven insights, and better in-store efficiency, providing delightful experiences from door to door. DoorDash Drive is the last-mile logistics platform that powers direct delivery for any business. By building the last-mile delivery infrastructure for local cities, DoorDash is bringing communities closer, one doorstep at a time. Read more on the DoorDash blog or at www.doordash.com

SOURCE Houlihan's Restaurants

