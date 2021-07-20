House Advantage Announces Launch of Loyalty Program Integration with Bally Bet Mobile Sportsbook

LAS VEGAS, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- House Advantage, a leading loyalty and gaming operations technology provider, today announced a joint integration between its HALo Loyalty platform and the Bally's Corporation sports betting platform, Bally Bet. The first-time integration creates a unified process for enrolling and extending loyalty program benefits to Bally Bet mobile bettors and is live in the Colorado and Iowa markets.

The integration automates Bally Rewards and Bally Bet program enrollment, betting activity, rewards earning, and redemption for players using Bally Bet for mobile sports betting. House Advantage engineered and deployed a scalable system that synchronizes member accounts from mobile registration to Bally's land-based casinos, and vice versa, as well as providing real-time rewards for all sports betting activity on the Bally Bet platform.

House Advantage credits the existing relationship between the two companies for its ability to develop the integration quickly and effectively.

"The combined business and technology competencies of the Bally's team made for surefooted integrations between our platforms, enabling us to develop a sophisticated solution to connecting the mobile and casino elements into one cohesive program," said Jon Wolfe, Chief Executive Officer at House Advantage. "The HALo Loyalty platform was engineered to embrace integration, which allows our teams to work together and launch groundbreaking advancements that innovate the player experience."

With the rapid legalization and expansion of mobile betting across the U.S., it was vital to unify the Bally Rewards program loyalty benefits with the digital gaming experience and expand Bally's ability to engage and reward the growing audience segment. House Advantage is an industry leader in custom integration solutions that enhance the customer experience and generate new marketing opportunities. The HALo platform is currently installed in the Bally's Black Hawk casinos in Colorado, and Iowa, where Bally operates mobile-exclusive betting statewide. The integration allows bettors in each market to earn rewards and redeem at any Bally's property nationwide.

"When you have a forward-thinking company consistently making major moves, developing long-term solutions that will transform the industry requires a partner who is dedicated to shaping the future of experiences and operations," said Wolfe. "House Advantage and Bally's alignment of vision and history of successful deployments will allow us to continue ushering in the omnichannel future of gaming together."

ABOUT HOUSE ADVANTAGE

House Advantage is the leading provider of loyalty and gaming operations engineering, design, and consultancy services, and the creator of the most comprehensive and automated stack of loyalty technology, the HALo platform. HALo, the most widely deployed loyalty framework in the gaming industry, delivers demonstrable value to casino operators by providing a centralized platform integrating all patron spending and behavioral data across enterprise touchpoints: gaming, hospitality, retail, entertainment, online, social, mobile, sports, and more. The HALo suite of loyalty solutions enables real-time delivery of highly tailored, branded programs and incentives across these multiple disparate systems creating a frictionless and engaging universal guest experience. Gaming's biggest brands, including multiple Fortune 500 companies and prominent Native American tribes, trust House Advantage as a loyalty thought leader and technical innovator for their most critical projects and initiatives.

