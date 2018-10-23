House Buyers of America Saves Homeowners from an Uncertain, Fickle Market Cycle

CHANTILLY, Va., Nov. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- House Buyers of America (House Buyers) responds to the uncertain climate in the current real estate market with a valuable alternative to ensure homeowners do not fall victim to the market cycle and are confident in their ability to sell their homes despite fears of rising interest rates and a slowdown in the market.

Described as "fairly tepid" by J.P. Morgan Chase & Co., the nationwide housing market is faced with an affordability gap due to increased home prices that is sapping demand and resulting in a slowdown in home sales, according to a recent piece in Bloomberg News. According to The New York Times, sales of previously-owned homes fell 1.5% from a year ago, from data gathered by the National Association of Realtors (NAR). Pending home sales have fallen annually for eight consecutive months in August, 2018, according to the NAR.

While the future of the residential housing market remains unsure, House Buyers' direct approach to buying homes 'as-is,' cutting out the middle-man, eliminating realtor commissions, and getting the job done has emerged as a valuable alternative for homeowners looking to sell.

Above all, House Buyers gives homeowners the ability to 'control their own destiny,' not tied to market whims and fluctuations. The success of this model and expertise of the team is evident in the continued growth the company is experiencing - a 60% increase in settlements and 170% uptick in revenue between September 2018 and September 2017.

"There's no question that this is an uncertain time in the residential real estate industry," said Nick Ron, CEO of House Buyers of America. "Our direct approach puts the homeowner in the driver's seat, with control over their own situation and ability to sell their homes. Good or bad market - we sell the same!"

House Buyers of America (House Buyers) is a residential real estate investment company headquartered in Chantilly, Virginia. As one of the leading cash home buyers, the Company went from $0 to $50 million in annual revenue in its first 3 years of business. For more information, please visit www.housebuyersofamerica.com.

