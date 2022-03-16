House of Assets - An Authentic NFT Marketplace, Exciting Play-to-Earn Games, and Splendid Metaverse, All Under One Roof

The best place for crypto enthusiasts to procure legit NFTs, play rewarding games and spend quality time in the virtual world.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- House of Assets, a promising NFT project, is immensely glad to introduce their genuine NFT marketplace loaded with the curated, reliable, and legit NFTs from the creators/artists themselves. Furthermore, the platform will roll out interesting play-to-earn games where players can monetize their play by simply participating and winning the games. As a committed part of the roadmap, House of Assets will introduce its own metaverse to provide a fabulous virtual world experience to its users.



House of Assets is a project conceived with the main objective to leverage the NFT sphere and increase the adoption of NFTs worldwide. So, the adept crew behind the project meticulously researched the NFT market limitations, which include complicated trading processes, price manipulation, violating copyrights and scams, unclear consumption methods, etc. To put an end to all these deficiencies, they devised a next-gen marketplace, which features only legitimate assets. They make it feasible by collaborating with real-world individuals/entities to unveil trustworthy NFT collections.



"We capitalize on the market advantages of NFTs by building a dedicated marketplace presenting credible NFTs and wish to make the buyer's portfolio worthy by adding a true value," asserts Yasmine Alami West, the Co-Founder of House of Assets.



As a matter of kick-starting, the marketplace will launch an artful collection of 10,000 randomly generated NFTs under the title, Boomie 0.1. The holders of these privileged NFTs will gain access to excellent rewards, outstanding utilities, and most importantly, the House of Assets' Society.

The play-to-earn games are the next big thing on the platform, which will be crafted exclusively for the gamers-cum-NFT lovers across the globe. These games value the gameplay of the players and reward them with crypto assets, which can be transferred to their primary wallets.



Additionally, House of Assets will facilitate a seamless convergence of physical and digital lives by conceiving a virtual world. The community can work, play, relax, transact, and socialize as it is an immersive three-dimensional layer to the web where participants can widen and deepen their social interaction digitally. They can connect to diverse goods, services, and experiences from the comfort of their homes.



The whole ecosystem of House of Assets will be powered by its native utility token, HOA. The presale of this lucrative asset is around the corner. Being the early adopters of the project will reap remarkable returns in the near future.