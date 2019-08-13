House Of Marley Delivers Messaging Of "Sustainable Sound" To Retail

Consumer packaged goods industries such as food and beauty have been labeling products with sustainability messaging for years. House of Marley is bringing that same messaging to the packaging of electronics, something that isn't being done today. Seeing the shift toward conscious consumerism, House of Marley has repositioned the messaging on its recyclable packaging to tell the story of the brand within the consumer electronics retail space, as the first audio company to craft products that include sustainable materials and contribute to global reforestation.

"Since inception House of Marley has been at the forefront of sustainability in the CE space," explains House of Marley Director of Consumer Experience Daniel Kaufman. "Having our FSC™ certified logo, reforestation initiative and sustainable philosophy on our recyclable packaging educates consumers about the importance of doing our part in this mission for a better world. We are proud to provide our consumers with an incredible listening experience and a more sustainable alternative in the audio aisle. To be able to test our new package design exclusively through Best Buy, given its commitment to sustainability is a natural fit."

Named No. 1 on Barron's list of 100 Most Sustainable Companies for 2019, Best Buy has reduced its own carbon emissions by 51 percent and collected 2 billion pounds of appliances and electronics through its comprehensive e-waste recycling program. The retailer is committed to providing consumers with a growing array of sustainable solutions, including trade-in, repair and recycling services, and an expanding portfolio of energy-efficient products.

The concept of House of Marley's "Sustainable Sound" goes deeper than the innovative and eco-minded design of the products themselves. By utilizing durable, strong materials such as bamboo, impact resistant materials such as sustainably harvested cork, and waterproof materials such as their signature REWIND™ fabric composed of organic cotton, organic hemp and recycled plastic bottles, House of Marley products can sustain more use, extending the product life cycle without the need for replacement – resulting in fewer products being sent to landfills. What's more, through the brand's Project Marley environmental give-back platform, House of Marley contributes to the planting of trees worldwide to support the global reforestation efforts of non-profit organization One Tree Planted.

Being conscious of product life cycles, House of Marley products can be dropped off at Best Buy retail locations nationwide for proper recycling through its partners, ensuring used consumer electronics do not end up in landfills and that any hazardous materials are disposed of properly, and in accordance with Best Buy's recycling standards.

The newly packaged House of Marley No Bounds, No Bounds Sport and Get Together Mini speakers are available exclusively at www.BestBuy.com now and select Best Buy retailers nationwide, along with other earth-friendly audio products from the House of Marley collection.

About House of Marley:

House of Marley's eco-conscious identity was created in collaboration with the Marley family to carry on Bob Marley's legacy of love for music and planet. House of Marley is the first audio brand to craft products that include sustainable materials and contribute to global reforestation. By combining high-quality materials and innovative design, the eco-conscious audio maker creates state-of-the-art audio products; better for the Earth and for music. House of Marley products are sustainably crafted from socially responsible materials including FSC® certified wood, signature REWIND™ upcycled fabrics, REGRIND™ recycled silicone and plastics, bamboo, sustainably harvested cork, and recyclable packaging. House of Marley products contribute to the planting of trees worldwide to support the global reforestation efforts of non-profit organization One Tree Planted. Sustainable sound. www.houseofmarley.com @HouseofMarley #MaterialsMatter #ProjectMarley.

