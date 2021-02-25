House of Representatives Launches Greatest Ever Assault on Faith, Family, Life, and Freedom, says Family Research Council

WASHINGTON, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- By a vote of 224-206, the U.S. House of Representatives gave approval to H.R. 5, the deceptively titled "Equality Act."

Family Research Council President Tony Perkins made the following comments:

"We are witnessing the greatest assault on religious freedom, biological reality, and parental rights ever seen in the U.S. Congress. The sweeping Equality Act expands the definition of 'public accommodation' in many instances to include churches and schools -- including religious schools. The bill redefines what it means to be 'male and female.' It politicizes medicine and forces doctors to violate their consciences. And it redefines religious freedom into something that would be unrecognizable to our Founding Fathers.

"Religious freedom is not just about what happens in our churches; it is the freedom to determine what we teach our children and the freedom to live out one's religious beliefs in society. However, the Equality Act takes that away and uses the government to punish those who do not surrender to the Left's orthodoxy. The Act demands that faith be quarantined within your mind and says that's where it must stay. However, Bible believers cannot set God's Word aside to bow before the Equality Act.

"The Equality Act is repression masquerading as justice. It essentially takes every issue the Left feels is a sacred cow and wraps it into one bill -- a legislative right to abortion on demand, special privileges for sexual orientation and gender identity, and the abolition of religious freedom.

"The American people must continue to speak out with great force and clarity in opposition to the 'In-equality' Act," concluded Perkins.

To read more on the Equality Act, visit: www.frc.org/equalityact.

