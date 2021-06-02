House of Talent Casting and ONE Entertainment Group partner to build powerful production alliance in film, television, and commercials

MADISON, Wis., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VNM USA announces the partnership between House of Talent Casting and ONE Entertainment Group – offering clients full-service production from script to completed film with financial resources, casting and packaging services, physical production, and distribution through a number of outlets.

Between the two entities, ONE and House of Talent have worked with a substantial portion of the Fortune 100 companies as well as Universal Music Group and Sony Pictures Entertainment to name a few.

House of Talent is an entity that caters to clients in the film and commercial production industry, providing all levels of casting services to the world's leading brands. House of Talent is headed by its founder, April Custodio, who was honored as one of Latestly's Top 10 Entrepreneurs of 2021 .

"Our top priority is alleviating the stresses that hold production companies back from achieving their vision by making quality talent accessible to all levels of productions in an effortless and efficient manner. The partnership with ONE Entertainment expands our international resources and increases our ability to serve clients from pre-production to final edit," said Custodio.

ONE Entertainment Group is a Los Angeles based multinational entertainment firm specializing in live event activations, global entertainment distribution, and coordinating multinational transactions.

"Two formidable companies coming together with resources that are complementary is always a great move. This partnership is no different. What April has built with House of Talent is incredibly impressive and her profound list of delighted clients is proof that they are the right partner. We think that both companies stand to benefit greatly from the alliance and we are excited about our current project collaborations," said Brent Johnson, Managing Partner & CEO of ONE Entertainment Group.

The partnership has already initiated collaboration agreements with existing television properties, streaming properties, and commercial projects and has begun packaging some feature film projects that will be casting later this year. Stay tuned for incredible results in the months and years to come.

Ryan Cowdrey

505-333-9117

[email protected]

SOURCE VNM USA

Related Links

vnmusa.com

