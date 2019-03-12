Household Cleaners Market Worth USD 40.38 Billion by 2025: Hexa Research

FELTON, California, March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global household cleaners market is anticipated to reach USD 40.38 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2017 to 2025. Rising awareness towards maintaining cleanness and proper hygiene among consumers is expected to drive demand in the coming years.

The rising importance of cleanliness and hygiene in residential and commercial spaces are expected to drive demand in the coming years. Cleaning agents such as bleaches and disinfectants are toxic and cause skin allergies and irritation which tends to affect its adoption.

Toilet cleaners are expected to be the fastest growing category at a CAGR of around 5.0% from 2017 to 2025. Demand for toilet cleaners is expected to remain strong from the Asia Pacific region, where construction of household toilets is on the rise. In the coming years, increasing awareness about sanitation and hygiene coupled with the launch of new products is expected to remain a key trend.

Demand is relatively stable in a mature market such as North America, where the penetration of cleaners is high compared to the Asia Pacific region. Relatively strong demand is expected in organic cleaning products in countries such as the U.S., which is a key market in North America. While in the Asia Pacific region, countries such as India and China are expected to drive demand.

Increasing focus on household sanitation coupled with the launch of new initiatives by the governments will play a key role in the growth of household cleaners market. For instance, the 'Toilet Revolution' initiative led by the government of China and the focus on household toilets in India is expected to play a key role.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Household Cleaners Market Size and Forecast, By Product Type (Surface Cleaners, Dishwashing Products, Toilet Cleaners), By Application (Bathroom, Kitchen, Floor, Fabric care), and Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2025" at: https://www.hexaresearch.com/research-report/household-cleaners-market

Bathroom cleaners are expected to register the fastest growth over the coming years. The category will grow at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2017 to 2025. New construction and launch of new products are expected to be the focus areas for manufacturers.

Besides branded products, private label products are expected to be a key trend in the market. For instance, fashion retailer Oasis developed three exclusive fragrances for Sainsbury's in 2018.

New product launch and focus on growth markets mainly in the Asia Pacific region is expected to remain a key trend among the manufacturers in the coming years. Asia Pacific market is expected to witness the fastest growth at a CAGR of more than 5.0% from 2017 to 2025. Supportive policies of the governments of India and China aimed at sanitation and hygiene maintenance is expected to promote the scope of household cleaners. For instance, in September 2018, the government of India has commissioned the construction of 111.0 million toilets by the end of 2019 as a part of its 'Clean India initiative.'

Some of the key major manufacturers include Procter & Gamble, Bombril S.A, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, C. Johnson & Son Inc., Colgate-Palmolive, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Unilever, McBride Church & Dwight Co. Inc., The Clorox Company, and Godrej Consumer Products.

Request to download free sample report on global household cleaners market

Product innovation and strategic partnerships with distributors located in countries such as China, India are expected in the coming years. Product innovation and new product launches will remain prevalent among manufacturers. For instance, by the end of 2019, Unilever plans to launch its new Love Home & Planet line natural and sustainable surface, laundry, and dish cleaning products. The focus will also be on launching products made of natural extracts. For instance, in February 2017, Lemi Shine launched two products under the brand names, Everyday Cleaner and Laundry Booster, which are manufactured from natural citric acid extracts.

Browse related reports by Hexa Research:

Fitness Wearables Market - The global fitness wearables market is anticipated to expand swiftly due to increasing awareness among individuals to track their fitness activities. Rapid urbanization, changing lifestyle, and increasing purchasing power of consumer are anticipated to drive the market in the years to come

The global fitness wearables market is anticipated to expand swiftly due to increasing awareness among individuals to track their fitness activities. Rapid urbanization, changing lifestyle, and increasing purchasing power of consumer are anticipated to drive the market in the years to come Air Cargo Market - The global air cargo market was valued at 109.1 billion freight tonne - kilometers (FTK) in 2017 and is expected to grow with CAGR 4.3% over the forecast period. The market is anticipated to have a sustainable growth from 2017 to 2025

The global air cargo market was valued at 109.1 billion freight tonne - kilometers (FTK) in 2017 and is expected to grow with CAGR 4.3% over the forecast period. The market is anticipated to have a sustainable growth from 2017 to 2025 Slot Machine Market - The global slot machine market is projected to witness substantial growth in coming years attributed to growing popularity of casinos and gambling across the globe. Slot machines are casino gambling machines having multiple reels that spin when a button is pushed

The global slot machine market is projected to witness substantial growth in coming years attributed to growing popularity of casinos and gambling across the globe. Slot machines are casino gambling machines having multiple reels that spin when a button is pushed Online Gambling Market - The global online gambling market size was valued at USD 27.56 billion in 2014 and is expected to grow at 9.8% CAGR over the forecast period. Continuous technological advancements such as handheld devices and smart phone penetration are key driving factors in the market

Hexa Research has segmented the global household cleaners market report based on product type, application and region: -

Segmentation by Product Type

• Surface Cleaners

• Dishwashing products

• Toilet Cleaners

• Others

Segmentation by Application

• Bathroom

• Kitchen

• Floor

• Fabric Care

• Others

Segmentation by Region

• North America

• U.S.

• Europe

• UK

• Asia Pacific

• China

• India

• Japan

• Middle East & Africa

• Central & South America

• Brazil

Key players analyzed

• Godrej Consumer Products Limited

• S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc.

• Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

• The Clorox Company

• Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

• Bombril S.A.

• Colgate-Palmolive Company

• Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

• Unilever

• Procter & Gamble

About Hexa Research

Hexa Research is a market research and consulting organization, offering industry reports, custom research and consulting services to a host of key industries across the globe. We offer comprehensive business intelligence in the form of industry reports which help our clients obtain clarity about their business environment and enable them to undertake strategic growth initiatives.

Contact:

Michelle T.

Corporate Sales Specialist

Hexa Research

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-800-489-3075

Email: sales@hexaresearch.com

Web: https://www.hexaresearch.com/

SOURCE Hexa Research