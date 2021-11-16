Household Cleaning Products Market Research Report Highlights the Key Findings in the Area of Vendor Landscape, Key Market Segments, Regions, and Latest Trends and Drivers | Technavio

Vendor Landscape

The market structure is expected to remain fragmented during the forecast period. The report also offers information on several market vendors, including Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Colgate-Palmolive Co., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Henkel AG, and Co. KGaA, Kao Corp., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, S. C. Johnson and Son Inc., The Clorox Co., The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever Group among others.

Vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. - In December 2020, the company launched Godrej ProClean, a brand that provides surface cleaning and disinfecting solutions. The products offered under the brand include ProClean Toilet Cleaner, ProClean Bathroom Cleaner, and ProClean Floor Cleaner.

Key Market Segmentation

Segmentation by Product:

Surface cleaners:



The household cleaning products market vendors should focus on grabbing business opportunities from the surface cleaners segment as it accounted for the largest market share in the base year.





The increasing per capita consumption in developing regions such as South America and APAC is the major driver for this product segment. In addition, the changing lifestyle of consumers has favorably impacted the sales of surface cleaners.

Dishwashing products



Toilet cleaners



Other cleaning agents (bleach)

Segmentation by Distribution Channel:

Offline :

:

In terms of distribution channel, the offline segment is expected to generate maximum revenue during the forecast period.





Offline retail formats help in generating most of the global market's revenue. Various large retailers have also started creating private-label brands of household cleaning products. The goodwill attained by retail stores adds value to their private-label brands, and customers prefer such brands, owing to low cost and availability.



Online

Regional Market Outlook

APAC will register the highest growth rate of 43% among the other regions. Therefore, the household cleaning products market in APAC is expected to garner significant business opportunities for the vendors during the forecast period.

China and Japan are the key markets for household cleaning products in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe, North America, and South America.

The growing middle-class population, along with its increasing disposable income will facilitate the household cleaning products market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Latest Trends Driving the Global Household Cleaning Products Market

Household Cleaning Products Market Driver:

Product innovation and portfolio extension:

Vendors are considering changing consumer preferences and introducing surface cleaners that protect surfaces from soil buildup and eliminate the need to clean every day. Vendors are also introducing new fragrances such as citrus and nature-identical deodorizers and fresheners. Moreover, innovations are often based on functionality, pricing, new ingredients, packaging, and fragrances.

Household Cleaning Products Market Trend:

Growing demand for premium products:

Growing demand for premium products:

Developed economies such as the US, the UK, Canada , and Japan have been experiencing a growing demand for premium household cleaning products. Convenience, better packaging, and aesthetic appeal are key attributes of premium household cleaning product brands. Most consumers in these countries are well-informed about the various cleaning products in the market and look for better performance and quality of products. Vendors incentivize this to increase their profit margins by charging premium prices for these products, which, in turn, can positively influence growth in this market during the forecast period.

Household Cleaning Products Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 14.44 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.37 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Japan, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Colgate-Palmolive Co., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Kao Corp., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, S. C. Johnson and Son Inc., The Clorox Co., The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever Group Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

