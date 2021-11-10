Household Composters Market size to increase by USD 317.23 Mn | Technavio's Research Insights highlight Effective Supply Chain Management as Key Driver

View Sample: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and how they will impact in coming years.

The global household composters market is fragmented in nature due to the presence of several global and regional players. Algreen Products Inc., Enviro World Corp., Envirocycle Systems Inc., Good Ideas Inc., Jora Composters, Menasha Corp., Probiotic Holdings, Schiller Grounds Care Inc., The Scotts Miracle-Gro Co., and Track Trading Co. are some of the dominant vendors featured in the report.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their products. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

For Instance, in August 2021, The Scotts Miracles-Gro Co. acquired Rhizoflora's leading nutrients business, including its Terpinator and Purpinator brands.

Europe will provide maximum growth opportunities in the household composters market during the forecast period. According to our research report, the region currently holds 33% of the global market share and is expected to dominate the market through 2025.

The report also offers a detailed analysis of the growth of the market across North America, APAC, South America, and MEA. In addition, countries such as the US, Germany, France, UK, and Italy are expected to emerge as prominent markets for household composters during the forecast period.

The report identifies the increasing investment in R&D as the major trend influencing the household composters market. Vendors in the market are increasing their expenditure on R&D activities to develop innovative products by integrating the latest features and novel technologies. Enviro World Corporation is one such example. Since its inception in 2009, the company has invested more than a million USD toward the development of innovative, industry-leading, and highly differentiated composters.

Despite such investment plans by vendors, the availability of alternative solutions is expected to reduce the growth opportunities for vendors. Some of the alternative composting methods such as pile composting, sheet composting, pit composting, vermicomposting, and others are hindering the sales of household composters. Besides, factors such as the presence of a well-organized civil waste collection system by municipalities, time constraints, and the introduction of chemical fertilizers will negatively impact the growth of the global household composters market.

Household Composters Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 5% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 317.23 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.97 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution Europe at 33% Key consumer countries US, Germany, France, UK, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Algreen Products Inc., Enviro World Corp., Envirocycle Systems Inc., Good Ideas Inc., Jora Composters, Menasha Corp., Probiotic Holdings, Schiller Grounds Care Inc., The Scotts Miracle-Gro Co., and Track Trading Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

