Household Insecticides Market size to increase by almost $ 5 Bn during 2021-2025 | Growing Opportunities in Household Products Industry | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Sep 27, 2021, 14:00 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio forecasts the household insecticides market to grow by USD 4.95 billion during 2021-2025. However, the growth momentum is expected to decelerate at over 6% CAGR during the forecast period.
The household insecticides market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of mosquito-borne diseases.
The Household Insecticides Market is segmented by Product (Sprays, Vaporizers, Mosquito coils, Baits, and Others), Distribution Channel (Offline distribution channel and Online distribution channel), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). The increase in the number of awareness campaigns by vendors and government organizations will be crucial in fueling the growth of the market over the forecast period.
This report presents a detailed picture of the household insecticides market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The household insecticide market covers the following areas:
Household Insecticides Market Sizing
Household Insecticides Market Forecast
Household Insecticides Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Dabur India Ltd.
- Enesis Group
- FMC Corp.
- Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.
- Jyothy Labs Ltd.
- Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc
- S. C. Johnson and Son Inc.
- Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.
- Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.
- The Scotts Miracle-Gro Co.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Sprays - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Vaporizers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Mosquito coils - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Baits - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Offline distribution channel - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Online distribution channel - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
