Household Kitchen Blenders Market Size to Grow by USD 781.62 million | AB Electrolux and Bajaj Electricals Ltd. emerge as Key Contributors to growth| Technavio

Jul 08, 2022, 20:20 ET
NEW YORK, July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The household kitchen blenders market analysis report has been recently added to Technavio's catalog. The report also predicts the household kitchen blenders market size to grow by USD 781.62 million with an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 5.70% during the projected period. The ease of use, portability, and convenience for consumers is one of the key factors expected to influence the market growth. However, the threat from counterfeit products will be a major challenge for the household kitchen blenders industry during the forecast period. Technavio categorizes the global household kitchen blenders market as a part of the global household appliances market within the global household durables market.
Read PDF Sample Report for CAGR growth variance and key market dynamics analysis
Household Kitchen Blenders Market Segmentation Highlights
- Product
- Countertop Blenders: The countertop blenders product segment held the largest household kitchen blenders market share in 2020. A countertop blender is an important appliance used for purposes like mixing, blending, or combining more than one ingredient. The segment will continue to account for the highest revenue throughout the forecast period due to the rising popularity among consumers. Consumers can easily make vegetable smoothies, shakes, and cocktails in these countertop blenders.
- Immersion Blenders
- Distribution Channel
- Offline: The offline distribution channel segment will emerge as the largest market share holding segment of the market. The offline distribution channel included the sales of products through specialty stores, department stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, and clubhouse stores. Factors such as the rising number of organized retail stores and the increasing adoption of business expansion strategies are driving the growth of the global household kitchen blenders market by offline distribution channels.
- Online
- Geography
- North America: 31% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for household kitchen blenders in APAC. The growing middle-class population and their rising income, which has empowered their spending power on household needs and appliances will propel the household kitchen blenders industry growth in APAC over the forecast period.
- APAC
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
Grab your Sample Report Copy for Segment-based Market Share Contribution Highlights
Household Kitchen Blenders Market Vendor Landscape
- The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market.
- Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Vendors are deploying growth strategies such as investing moderately in R&D to remain updated with the latest technology to compete in the market.
- The competitive scenario provided in the report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
The top Market Players covered in this Report are:
- AB Electrolux: The company offers household kitchen blender products such as EBR3646 and EBR3526.
- Bajaj Electricals Ltd.: The company offers household kitchen blender products such as Bajaj HB 15 300 Watts hand blender with silent DC motor, Bajaj HB 16 300 Watts hand blender with silent DC motor, and Bajaj HB 20 300 watts hand blender with silent DC motor.
- Cuisinart: The company offers household kitchen blender products such as RPB-100, CBT-600GRY, and CPB-380.
- De Longhi S.p.A: The company offers household kitchen blender products such as hand blender.
- Glen Dimplex Group: The company offers household kitchen blender products such as Electric Hand Blender with Stainless Steel Arm 200W and Electric Personal Blender 200W.
- Groupe SEB
- Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co.
- Havells India Ltd.
- Hisense International Co. Ltd.
- Koninklijke Philips NV
Want to know about the product offerings and strategic initiatives of the contributing
vendors, Request for Sample
Household Kitchen Blenders Market Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The household kitchen blenders market report covers the following areas:
- Household Kitchen Blenders Market Size
- Household Kitchen Blenders Market Trends
- Household Kitchen Blenders Market Industry Analysis
Household Kitchen Blenders Market FAQs
- Which is the latest market trend taking the market by the storm?
- What are some of the most influential market drivers, restraints, and opportunities (DROs)?
- What are the historical and projected revenue values and CAGR percentage?
- Which strategic initiatives will influence competitive scenarios and define the market growth potential?
- Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?
- Who are the top market share contributors and their latest organizational restructuring plans?
Have More Queries? Get all your Questions Answered with this Market Report Sample
Related Reports:
Commercial Beverage Blender Market by End-user, Control Type, Container Material, and
Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Commercial Jar Blender Market by Product, Jars, Controls, and Geography - Forecast
and Analysis 2021-2025
|
Household Kitchen Blenders Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.70%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
$ 781.62 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
5.17
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 31%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Germany, Japan, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
AB Electrolux, Bajaj Electricals Ltd., Cuisinart, De Longhi S.p.A, Glen Dimplex Group, Groupe SEB, Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co., Havells India Ltd., Hisense International Co. Ltd., and Koninklijke Philips NV
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Countertop blenders - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Immersion blenders - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- AB Electrolux
- Bajaj Electricals Ltd.
- Cuisinart
- De Longhi S.p.A
- Glen Dimplex Group
- Groupe SEB
- Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co.
- Havells India Ltd.
- Hisense International Co. Ltd.
- Koninklijke Philips NV
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article