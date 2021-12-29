Household Kitchen Blenders Market to grow by USD 781.62 million from 2020 to 2025| Ease of Use, Portability & Convenience for Consumers to Boost Market Growth | 17000+ Technavio Reports

The potential growth difference for the household kitchen blenders market between 2020 and 2025 is USD 781.62 million. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst .

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver - The key factors driving growth in the household kitchen blenders market is the ease of use, portability, and convenience for consumers. Vendors invest a considerable amount of resources to study consumer behavior and understand their needs and wants. Factors such as busy lifestyles and evolving demographic segmentation with growing equality in the workplace among men and women are driving the growth of the global household kitchen blenders market. The increase in dual-income households with rising disposable income allows consumers to pay extra for premium products that are time- and energy-efficient. The portable blender allows consumers to prepare smoothies at home and even carry them to the gym, work, outside the house.

Market Challenges - The threat from counterfeit products will be a major challenge for the household kitchen blenders market during the forecast period. A key factor that encourages the production of such counterfeit products is the low production costs. The presence of counterfeit products in the market maligns the image of the original companies whose products are being copied and sold, which ultimately leads to a loss of consumer trust and inhibits the growth of the market. With the growing trend of online shopping, the assurance of product quality and originality is sometimes compromised. A majority of consumers are unaware of the infringement of intellectual property rights by counterfeit products that are sold through online platforms.

The household kitchen blenders market report is segmented by Product (countertop blenders and immersion blenders), Distribution Channel (offline and online), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).

The household kitchen blenders market share growth by the countertop blender segment will be significant for revenue generation. Technavio report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the household kitchen blenders market size and actionable market insights on each segment.

Some Companies Mentioned

The household kitchen blenders market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as investing moderately in R&D to remain updated with the latest technology to compete in the market.

AB Electrolux



Bajaj Electricals Ltd.



Cuisinart



De Longhi S.p.A



Glen Dimplex Group



Groupe SEB



Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co.



Havells India Ltd.



Hisense International Co. Ltd.



Koninklijke Philips NV

Household Kitchen Blenders Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.70% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 781.62 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.17 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 31% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, Japan, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AB Electrolux, Bajaj Electricals Ltd., Cuisinart, De Longhi S.p.A, Glen Dimplex Group, Groupe SEB, Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co., Havells India Ltd., Hisense International Co. Ltd., and Koninklijke Philips NV Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

