Household Kitchen Blenders Market to Record a CAGR of 5.70%, Ease of Use, Portability, and Convenience for Consumers to Drive Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The household kitchen blenders market growth will be driven by factors such as ease of use, portability, and convenience for consumers. Vendors are investing a significant amount of resources to study consumer behavior and understand their requirements. The busy lifestyles, evolving demographic segmentation, and growing equality in the workplace are driving the growth of the global household kitchen blenders market. The rise in dual-income households enables consumers to afford premium products that are time- and energy-efficient.

Latest market research report titled Household Kitchen Blenders Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2021-2025 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

The global household kitchen blenders market size is expected to grow by USD 781.62 mn from 2020 to 2025, according to Technavio. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.70% during the forecast period.

Key Market Challenges

The threat from counterfeit products will challenge the household kitchen blenders market growth during the forecast period. Counterfeit products are a cheaper imitation of more expensive original products and are manufactured to take advantage of the market value and brand name of real products. Low production costs encourage the production of such counterfeit products. In addition, the packaging of counterfeit products is an imitation of the original branded products, which tricks the retailer and consumers into thinking that they are purchasing authentic products. Counterfeit products harm the image of companies, which leads to a loss of consumer trust and hinders the growth of the market. Most consumers are not aware of the infringement of intellectual property rights.

Major Household Kitchen Blenders Companies

AB Electrolux

Bajaj Electricals Ltd.

Cuisinart

De Longhi S.p.A

Glen Dimplex Group

Groupe SEB

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co.

Havells India Ltd.

Hisense International Co. Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips NV

Household Kitchen Blenders Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2025)

Countertop blenders - size and forecast 2020-2025

Immersion blenders - size and forecast 2020-2025

Household Kitchen Blenders Market Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2025)

Offline - size and forecast 2020-2025

Online - size and forecast 2020-2025

Household Kitchen Blenders Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2025)

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

Revenue-generating Product Segments

The countertop blender segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. A countertop blender is an important appliance used for purposes such as blending, mixing, or combining more than one ingredient. The base of these blenders is equipped with a control panel and motor that are used to run the blades. A jar placed above the base is generally made of glass or plastic. Consumers can easily make vegetable smoothies, shakes, and cocktails in these countertop blenders.

Household Kitchen Blenders Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.70% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 781.62 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.17 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 31% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, Japan, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled AB Electrolux, Bajaj Electricals Ltd., Cuisinart, De Longhi S.p.A, Glen Dimplex Group, Groupe SEB, Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co., Havells India Ltd., Hisense International Co. Ltd., and Koninklijke Philips NV Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

