Household Robots Market, 2024 - Making Household Robots Affordable and Available Remains a Market Challenge

DUBLIN, July 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Household Robots Market by Offering (Products, Services), Type, Application (Vacuuming, Lawn Mowing, Companionship, Elderly and Handicap Assistance, Robot Toys and Hobby Systems), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Household Robots Market is Expected to Grow from USD 3.3 Billion in 2019 and is Projected to Reach USD 9.1 Billion by 2024; it is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 22.4% during the Forecast Period

Household robots in recent years have witnessed a huge leap in practicality and convenience with the introduction of features such as area or floor mapping and no-go zones. The integration of AI from Amazon (US) and Google (US) has enabled voice activation and smart response for such devices. The usability of household robots, coupled with demand for products to automate household chores like cleaning, is the major driving factor for this market.

Data privacy is one of the main restraining factors for such robots. As household robots gain more features such as area mapping and voice control, misuse of user data by the manufacturer or third-party has become a real concern. As the proportion of the ageing population increases worldwide, companionship and elderly assistance robots for home use present a lucrative growth opportunity to the household robot market. Global availability and cost remain one of the major challenges for the market.

Household robots market for domestic robots to grow at higher CAGR during forecast period

Domestic robots, which include robots for vacuuming, lawn mowing, pool cleaning, and window cleaning applications hold a significantly larger share of the market. Domestic robots are expected to have a higher CAGR compared with entertainment and leisure robots, a few of which include robot toys and hobby systems, companionship, and elderly and handicap assistance robots. Since domestic robots have the practical benefit of automating household chores, they have a greater demand in the market compared with entertainment and leisure robots.



Vacuuming and lawn mowing applications contribute the most to the growth of domestic robots. Products such as companionship robots are not as widely used when compared with domestic robots. Handicap systems such as exoskeletons are used more often in rehabilitation centers rather than at homes due to their high costs. These are the key factors leading to the slow growth of entertainment and leisure type robots.

The market for lawn mowing application to grow at highest CAGR from 2019 to 2024

Lawn mowing application is expected to register the highest growth among all household robots and is expected to have the second-largest market share, in terms of value, by 2024. It is expected that traditional lawnmowers will be replaced by robotic lawnmowers. Improvement of robotic lawn mowers by introducing features such as silent operation and provision for adjusting grass cutting height or speed is contributing to growth in their adoption rate.



Software improvements and new features have been the major development areas for robotic lawnmowers just as for robotic vacuums, with features such as rain-sensing, scheduling, area mapping, and no-go zones, remote accessibility through smartphones, and motion detection.

The market in APAC to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period

APAC is expected to dominate the household robot market during 2019-2024. Regional manufacturers of household robots in China and Japan coupled with the growing popularity of various household robots, especially in China, are contributing to the high growth in APAC. Penetration and sales of household robots in the APAC region are strongly correlated with the economic strength of the countries in this region. Countries such as China and South Korea are leading the growth in the APAC region. These countries have strong regional players as well as customers who are willing to purchase these products.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in Household Robots Market

4.2 Household Robots Market, By Offering

4.3 Household Robots Market, By Type

4.4 Household Robots Market in APAC, By Application vs By Country/Region

4.5 Household Robots Market, By Application

4.6 Household Robots Market, By Country

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for Robots in Domestic Segment

5.2.1.2 Growing Demand for Autonomous Robots

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Legal Safety and Data Protection Regulations

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Focus on Improving Endurance Capability of Robots

5.2.3.2 Application of Service Robots for Elderly Assistance

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Programming Robots to Work Safely With Humans

5.2.4.2 Making Household Robots Affordable and Available Globally

5.3 Value Chain Analysis

6 Household Robots Market, By Offering

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Products

6.2.1 Products to Hold Highest Share of Household Robots Market During Forecast Period

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Services to Maintain Lower Share of the Household Robots Market By 2019

7 Household Robots Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Domestic

7.2.1 Vacuuming Application Expected to Hold Largest Share of Household Robots Market for Domestic Robots By 2019

7.3 Entertainment and Leisure

7.3.1 Robot Toys and Hobby Systems to Hold Largest Share of Household Robots Market for Entertainment and Leisure Robots By 2019

8 Household Robots Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Vacuuming

8.2.1 Vacuuming Application Dominated Household Robot Market in 2018

8.3 Lawn Mowing

8.3.1 Lawn Mowing Application to have the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period

8.4 Pool Cleaning

8.4.1 Smartphone Connectivity and Integration of Intelligent Sensors Broaden Capabilities of Pool Cleaning Robots

8.5 Companionship

8.5.1 Mobility and Practicality are Increasingly Sought After Features in Companionship Robots

8.6 Elderly Assistance and Handicap Systems

8.6.1 Elderly Assistance Robots Help Elders With Social Interaction and Assistance

8.6.2 Handicap Systems are Most Expensive Among All Household Robots

8.7 Robot Toys and Hobby Systems

8.7.1 Robot Toys are Most Affordable Among All Household Robots

8.7.2 Hobby Systems are Designed to Perform Simple Tasks and are Highly Customizable

8.8 Others

8.8.1 Window Cleaning Robots are Most Suitable for Cleaning Difficult Areas of A Window

8.8.2 Robotic Kitchen Mimics Human Movement to Automate Various Stages of A Cooking Process

8.8.3 Very Few Companies are Pioneering Laundry Robots

9 Geographic Analysis

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US is One of the Largest Markets for Robotic Vacuums and Lawn Mowers Compared With Other North American Countries

9.2.2 Online Retail Remains Important Medium for Few Household Robotics in Canada

9.2.3 Domestic Players have Significant Impact on Household Robots Market in Mexico

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany is Mature Market for Lawnmowers

9.3.2 Changing Consumer Behaviour is Leading to Increased Acceptance of Household Robots in France

9.3.3 Online Distribution Channels in the UK are an Important Outlet for Household Robots

9.3.4 Rest of Europe

9.4 APAC

9.4.1 Demand From Increasing Middle-Class Population in China for Domestic Cleaning Driving Growth of Market

9.4.2 Consumers Positive Sentiment Toward Household Robots Drive Market in South Korea

9.4.3 Japan is Strongly Advocating Robots for Elderly Assistance Due to an Increase in the Ageing Population

9.4.4 Rest of APAC

9.5 RoW

9.5.1 Consumer Preference Toward Traditional Vacuums With High Suction Power Limit Growth of Household Robots Market in Middle East and Africa

9.5.2 High Rate of Adoption of Robotic Vacuums Drive Market in South America

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Market Ranking Analysis: Household Robots Market, 2018

10.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

10.3.1 Visionary Leaders

10.3.2 Dynamic Differentiators

10.3.3 Innovators

10.3.4 Emerging Companies

10.4 Strength of Product Portfolio (25 Players)

10.5 Business Strategy Excellence (25 Players)

10.6 Competitive Situations and Trends

10.6.1 Product Launches

10.6.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

10.6.3 Expansions

10.6.4 Acquisitions

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Key Players

11.1.1 Irobot

11.1.2 Neato Robotics

11.1.3 Samsung

11.1.4 Ecovacs Robotics

11.1.5 Alfred Krcher

11.1.6 Dyson

11.1.7 LG

11.1.8 Blue Frog Robotics

11.1.9 Lego Group

11.1.10 Deere & Company

11.2 Other Key Players

11.2.1 Husqvarna Group

11.2.2 Ilife Innovations

11.2.3 Bobsweep

11.2.4 Miele

11.2.5 BSH Hausgerte

11.2.6 TEMI

11.2.7 Monoprice

11.2.8 Robomow

11.2.9 Maytronics

11.2.10 Hayward Industries



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pun7of

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

