Household Vacuum Cleaners Market Expands with Improving Disposable Income of People Globally, States TMR Study

The household vacuum cleaners market is expected to gain the valuation of more than US$ 27.6 Bn by 2031

Rising inclination among people toward the use of effective household vacuum cleaners in order to maintain indoor hygiene is fueling the global market

Presence of many emerging nations is driving the Asia Pacific household vacuum cleaners market

ALBANY, N.Y., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- An assessment by Transparency Market Research (TMR) states that the global household vacuum cleaners market is estimated to register growth at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period of 2021 to 2031.

Rise in awareness on the possibility of lung diseases due to continuous exposure to dusty sofas and fabrics has resulted in an increase in the sales of vacuum cleaners across the globe. This, in turn, is generating exceptional expansion opportunities in the global household vacuum cleaners market. Moreover, the demand for vacuum cleaners has increased during the COVID-19 pandemic, as many medical researches have suggested that the dusty surrounding can have negative impact on human health. Hence, the global household vacuum cleaners market is projected to be valued at over US$ 27.6 Bn by 2031.

Companies operating in the global household vacuum cleaners market are increasing R&Ds in order to develop eco-friendly and highly efficient products that can be operated in comparatively low power. Such efforts are estimated to help in creating business opportunities in the household vacuum cleaners market during the forecast period, according to the TMR study.

Household Vacuum Cleaners Market: Key Findings

Household vacuum cleaners are gaining traction, owing to their eco-friendly nature and ability to assist in improving efficiency. These devices help in avoiding dust allergies in patients suffering from asthma. Owing to these advantages, there has been a surge in the demand for such devices, which in turn, is propelling the global household vacuum cleaners market, notes the report by TMR.

Surge in understanding on the importance of cleanliness among people from across the globe is resulting in increase in demand for household vacuum cleaners. Furthermore, technological advancements in household vacuum cleaning solutions are fueling sales in the market, according to analysts at TMR.

Household Vacuum Cleaners Market: Growth Boosters

The global household vacuum cleaners market is estimated to gain lucrative opportunities during the forecast period, owing to factors such as increasing awareness about indoor health and growth in women working population

Improving spending power of people across the globe is estimated to drive demand opportunities in the global household vacuum cleaners market

Household Vacuum Cleaners Market: Regional Analysis

The household vacuum cleaners market in Asia Pacific is projected to gain promising business opportunities during the forecast period, due to the presence of many emerging economies such as Japan , South Korea , and China wherein household vacuum cleaners are being increasingly adopted

is projected to gain promising business opportunities during the forecast period, due to the presence of many emerging economies such as , , and wherein household vacuum cleaners are being increasingly adopted The Europe household vacuum cleaners market is expected to observe lucrative avenues, owing to factors such as rising demand for stick household vacuum cleaners due to growing inclination among regional population toward buying cordless and lightweight household vacuum cleaners

Household Vacuum Cleaners Market: Competition Landscape

Players are focusing on increasing their production capabilities in canister vacuum cleaners, central vacuum cleaners, and upright vacuum cleaners in order to fulfil the rising demand for such products

Several enterprises are strengthening their online distribution channels in order to capitalize on rising trend of online shopping amid COVID-19 pandemic

Household Vacuum Cleaners Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

Bissell Inc.

AB Electrolux

Haier Group Corp.

Dyson Ltd

Koninklijke Philips, N.V.

iRobot Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

LG Electronics, Inc.

Techtronic Industries

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Household Vacuum Cleaners Market Segmentation

Product

Handheld

Canister

Upright

Stick

Autonomous/Robot

Filter

With Bag

Bagless

Type

Wired

Wireless

Pricing

Low

Medium

High

Distribution Channel

Online

Company Owned Website

E-commerce

Offline

Multi-Brand Store

Flagship Stores

Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

& GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

& South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

