HOUSI - the proptech for residential asset management platform receives an outstanding R$50million (US$12MM) investment from Redpoint eventures - American venture capital fund

"We believe that people will more than ever acquire housing in a membership structure concept. So with Housi, living will be as easy as signing up for a Netflix account or ordering a car on UBER. Our members are afforded a friction-free metropolitan lifestyle through a vibrant co-living environment, where they have immediate access to whatever they need through the best techdriven concept in the country and for as long as they choose do so," says Alexandre Lafer, Housi CEO.

In the last 8 months, Housi has reached its R$3bn (US$800MM) target of AUM (assets under management).

"Our goal is to triple in size and reach a target of R$10bn (US$2.5bn) of AUM by the second quarter of 2020", according to Flavio Pripas, a partner at Redpoint. "Housi will change the dynamics of city living and improve people's lives. We are offering a new asset class in Brazil that translates as Multifamily 2.0 reaching 50% higher yields than the traditionally offered in the marketplace. Our sophisticated algorithms and data science give the model a unique competitive advantage".

Housi is developing a REIT (Real Estate Investment Trust) to source new assets and some other initiatives in the financial market. The investment raised from Redpoint eventures will be committed not just to boost Housi's national rollout, but also to invest in cutting-edge technology and data science.

In January 2020, the startup will kick off a roadshow in the USA to raise another round of investment, aimed at funding further developments to fast-track and broaden its expansion, so as to reach other Latin American countries.

SOURCE Housi