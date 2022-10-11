HousingWire Recognizes RentSpree CEO Michael Lucarelli with Its Prestigious Vanguards Award

Honorees led their organizations toward greatness while tackling the challenges of the past 12 months

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Lucarelli, chief executive officer of RentSpree , the industry's premier end-to-end rental management software provider, has been recognized with the 2022 HousingWire Vanguards award . This is HousingWire's eighth Vanguards award, honoring executives in the housing economy for their outstanding leadership in the space and for moving the housing market forward.

Under Lucarelli's leadership, RentSpree became the industry's holistic rental management software provider, equipping real estate professionals with the resources to streamline all rental processes and generate new deals. With over one million users reached this year, RentSpree is the future of renting in real estate.

Through Lucarelli's guidance, RentSpree closed $17.3 million in Series B financing this year, bringing the company's total amount to nearly $28 million. It came on the heels of RentSpree ranking in the top 13% of Inc. 5000's fastest-growing companies of 2022. In addition, the company reached one million users across 50 states as a result of its partnerships with more than 250 of the nation's top multiple listing services (MLSs), associations, brokerages, and proptech platforms.

"Michael is always innovating in various ways to make the process of leasing a property easy from all sides—before, during, and after tenancies," said Jonathan Lickstein, COO of LoKation® Real Estate . "Some companies struggle to innovate and deliver efficiencies for their partners and users, but Michael and his team not only listen to the feedback but challenge the status quo of what we would all expect."

Los Angeles-based RentSpree is a provider of award-winning rental software that helps seamlessly connect real estate agents, owners, and renters to simplify and automate the entire rental process, from listing to lease. The all-in-one platform is known across all 50 states for its easy and secure interface and suite of rental tools, including tenant screening, rent payments, marketing and renter management. To date, RentSpree has partnered with more than 250 of the most influential MLSs, real estate associations and brokerages to serve over one million users in the U.S. RentSpree is ranked 625th on Inc. 5000's fastest-growing private companies in 2022.

