Houston Business Owner Is Creating Job Opportunities for Aspiring Artists Amid Global Pandemic

HOUSTON, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-Owner and President of the full-service entertainment firm, The Formula Entertainment Group and recording artist Sean Kiez, has unlocked the keys to success despite a global pandemic. Amidst COVID-19, this small business owner is helping to turn dreams into a reality, during this difficult time.

"Local artists should be celebrated and supported. Like so many others, entertainers have been the hardest hit and so many are out of a job. I am happy to have helped hire people who need these jobs," explained Sean.

Sean Kiez

As someone who has always had a love for entertainment and helping others, Sean Kiez saw a huge opportunity to create job opportunities and assist local production staff including; actors, producers, directors, and more. Through his own recent music projects, Sean Kiez has been able to employ more than 100 men and women of color for his socially-distanced music video productions.

A foster parent, mentor and artist; Sean Kiez came from humble beginnings. After losing both his God-brother to gun violence, Kiez was determined to make a positive change in the world. Sean credits his achievement to his business partner, Erica Nailor who helped him launch the business.

Despite the challenges that Kiez has faced while working towards creating a successful entertainment company, he explains how seeing other young entrepreneurs succeed and grow has inspired him to work harder. "I see other young artists struggling to live out and accomplish their dreams, and after countless efforts of figuring out how to grow my own brand, I knew I could play a large part in helping others do the same for themselves."

A business owner and a recording artist, Sean Kiez is bringing back that authentic 90's R&B and Hip-Hop vibes. Promoting love and positivity, Sean hopes to inspire others not only through his work but through his music. Recently Kiez released his new song, "Open," about black love, unity and strength.

"With everything going on in the world including racial injustice, police brutality and a global pandemic, I want to give people something to look forward to. "Open" is more than a song, it's a feel-good experience," said Sean.

For more information about Sean click here or to check out his new music video, please visit YouTube.

