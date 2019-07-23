Houston Fandemic Comic Con Tour Is Back And Better Than Ever

HOUSTON, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fandemic Comic Con Tour, a comic pop culture convention experience, will make its return in Houston on October 18-20 at NRG Center, 1 NRG Park. Fandemic Comic Con tour is bringing headlining guests including:

Sebastian Stan (Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: infinity War, Gossip Girl), Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us, Gilmore Girls, Heroes), The Phelps Twins (James & Oliver Phelps - the Harry Potter series), Sean Astin (Lord of the Rings, Rudy, Stranger Things), Jon Bernthal (Punisher, The Walking Dead), Emmy Raver-Lampman (The Umbrella Academy), Tom Hopper (The Umbrella Academy, Merlin, Game of Thrones), Houston's own Jason David Frank (Power Rangers), many comic book creators, illustrators, including Houston based favorites Michael Golden (The Micronauts, Rogue and Bucky O'Hare) and Arthur Suydam, the Zombie King (Marvel Zombies, Deadpool, Batman, Army of Darkness). Additional guest announcements forthcoming! Complete event details at www.FandemicTour.com.

From the creative mind of comic con veteran John Macaluso, Fandemic Comic Con Tour is excited to join Comicpalooza, Fan Expo Dallas, Alamo City Comic Con, Wizard World and other fellow conventions as part of the Texas pop culture and comic convention community. "We're very excited to come back to Houston this year, the number one fastest growing U.S. city and number three in the next census report," said Macaluso, CEO/Producer who brings seven years of convention and entertainment experience. "We hope to see all 9.4 million people at our event!"

Exclusive to the Fandemic Comic Con Tour are payment plans, which are available through September 1 . Fandemic Comic Con Tour's mission is simple, "Take care of the fans, take care of the fans, and take care of the fans!!!!" and that includes easy layaway plans for tickets, autographs and photo ops that enable fans to truly enjoy the show. Complete details and packages available at www.fandemictour.com/houston. Special photo opportunities at the Houston show include:

Mighy Morphin Power Rangers – Houstonian Jason David Frank (Photo op tickets available for presale. Autograph tickets sold at the table)

– Houstonian Jason David Frank (Photo op tickets available for presale. Autograph tickets sold at the table) Buffy - James Marsters , Juliet Landau , Clare Kramer , Emma Caulfield (autographs and photos)

- , , , (autographs and photos) Bring It On - Clare Kramer (autographs and photos)

- (autographs and photos) Darkness Falls - Emma Caulfield (autographs and photos)

- (autographs and photos) Angel - James Marsters , Juliet Landau (autographs and photos)

- , (autographs and photos) Ed Wood - Juliet Landau (autographs and photos)

- Juliet Landau (autographs and photos) Bioshock - Juliet Landau (autographs and photos)

- (autographs and photos) This is Us – Milo Ventimiglia (autographs and photos)

Fandemic's Celebrity Guest lineup also features James Marsters (Buffy, Angel), Juliet Landau (Buffy, Angel, Ed Wood, Bioshock), Clare Kramer (Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Bring it On) Emma Caulfield (Buffy, Darkness Falls), Houston native Sean Patrick Flanery (The Boondock Saints, Dexter), Ray Park (Star Wars, X-Men), Charles Martinet (Nintendo voice actor for Mario, Luigi, Wario, Waluigi, Toad, Baby Mario, Baby Luigi and more).

The Tour's Creator Guests lineup features Michael Golden (The Micronauts, Rogue and Bucky O'Hare), Arthur Suydam, the Zombie King (Marvel Zombies, Deadpool, Batman, Army of Darkness), Clinton Hobart (Disney artist, still life through Disney Fine Art), Mike DeCarlo (DC Comics, Cartoon Network Block, Fantastic Four, Simpsons Comics, adaptations of Warner Bros.), Tom Cook (Challenge of the SuperFriends, Scooby Doo, Smurfs, Pacman, Flinstones), Rodney Ramos (Gotham Nights, L.E.G.I.O.N., Catwoman), Jim Salicrup (The Uncanny X-Men, Fantastic Four, Avengers, Spider-Man Titles), and Renée Witterstaetter (Avengers, Spider-Man, She Hulk, Superman)

ABOUT FANDEMIC TOUR Fandemic Tour is a three-day entertainment extravaganza celebrating all things pop culture! The Fandemic Tour gathers pop culture celebrities, artists, illustrators, professional and amateur cosplayers, vendors and exhibitors with programming and panel discussions. It is with great pleasure that we present the FANDEMIC TOUR. Our core values place the fans first and foremost. Every member of our team is committed to our mission. We pledge to present events that bring the highest tier celebrities, artists, and exhibitors and to create immersive programming that is both fun and educational. Our mission is simple: take care of the fans; take care of the fans; and, to be clear, take care of the fans!

Press registration now open at www.fandemictour.com/press

#fandemictour | Facebook/Instagram: @FandemicTour | www.fandemictour.com | #fandemichouston

SOURCE Fandemic Comic Con Tour