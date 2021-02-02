Houston Firm Mountaintop Consulting Launches Free Business-Skills Course For HBCU Law School Students

HOUSTON, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mountaintop Consulting recently launched Mountaintop Academy, a special business-skills course provided at no cost to the six law schools at historically black colleges and universities in the U.S. Texas Southern University's Thurgood Marshall School of Law is the first school to utilize the program.

The Academy has already received stellar reviews, with diverse law students reporting it to be a "thorough and comprehensive overview of what we should expect and what we should begin doing in our professional lives to ensure that we give ourselves the best chances at success in the future." In an interview, TSU Thurgood Marshall School of Law Dean Joan Bullock remarked, "The law schools of today are not just training law students to become lawyers; they're training lawyers to become legal problem solvers... Mountaintop Consulting - through Mountaintop Academy, partnered with our law school, is well-equipping our students to do exactly that."

The development of the program was catalyzed by the racial unrest experienced in 2020. The disturbing fact that the percentage of African Americans who have been President of the United States is higher than the percentage of Black equity partners in leading law firms – despite increased attention on diversity over the last decade – further bolstered Mountaintop's desire to leverage what they do well to help diverse professionals succeed.

Of the program's expansion, Mountaintop Consulting CEO & Founder Precious Williams Owodunni said, "A focus on creating opportunity is built into our company's DNA. We're honored and excited to expand this program in the coming year."

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Mountaintop Consulting serves as a trusted advisor to business and law firm leaders, offering strategy consulting, coaching, and professional development services for high-achieving companies and individuals. Learn more about the firm at mtopconsulting.com.

