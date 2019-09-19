Houston Flood Assistance: U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Self-Storage at 47 Locations
Sep 19, 2019, 20:47 ET
HOUSTON, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Six U-Haul Companies are making 47 facilities available to offer 30 days of free self-storage and U-Box container usage to flood victims in southeast Texas and southwestern Louisiana where Tropical Depression Imelda is wreaking havoc.
In areas around Houston, Beaumont and Winnie, the storm is producing rainfall totals not seen since Hurricane Harvey in 2017. This is creating an immediate need for dry and secure storage locations where residents can bring their belongings.
As a caring member of the communities it serves, U-Haul is pleased to help those in need through its disaster relief program.
People seeking more information about the 30 days free disaster relief, or needing to make self-storage arrangements, should contact the nearest participating facility (alphabetized by state and city):
LOUISIANA
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Hwy. 14
1011 Hwy. 14
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 436-5014
U-Haul Storage at Sharon Lane
211 Sharon Lane
Lake Charles, LA 70615
(337) 436-4646
U-Haul Moving & Storage at I-30 & Opelousas Street
4860 Opelousas St.
Lake Charles, LA 70615
(337) 478-5028
TEXAS
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Conroe
1305 I-45 S.
Conroe, TX 77301
(936) 756-5489
U-Haul Moving & Storage of South Cypress
21346 FM 529
Cypress, TX 77433
(281) 500-9004
U-Haul Moving & Storage at 290 & Fairbanks
14225 Northeast Fwy.
Houston, TX 77040
(713) 462-2729
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Alief Saigon
11334 Bellaire Blvd.
Houston, TX 77072
(281) 933-1860
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Baytown
2703 N. Main St.
Baytown, TX 77521
(281) 428-1564
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Beltway Southwest (U-Box only)
11300 S. Sam Houston Pkwy. W.
Houston, TX 77031
(281) 407-2750
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Bissonnet
10811 Bissonnet
Houston, TX 77099
(281) 530-8005
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Copperfield
8330 Hwy. 6 N.
Houston, TX 77095
(281) 855-0347
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Champion Forest
7022 Cypress Creek Pkwy.
Houston, TX 77069
(281) 580-8190
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Dairy Ashford
2415 S. Dairy Ashford Road
Houston, TX 77077
(281) 596-9615
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Energy Corridor
11010 Old Katy Road
Houston, TX 77043
(713) 722-8051
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Fuqua
12475 Gulf Fwy.
Houston, TX 77034
(281) 922-5801
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Greenspoint Mall
11911 North Fwy.
Houston, TX 77060
(281) 445-1010
U-Haul Moving & Storage at The Heights
4825 W. 34th St.
Houston, TX 77092
(713) 680-1964
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Hobby Airport Area
8550 Gulf Fwy.
Houston, TX 77017
(713) 944-9991
U-Haul Moving & Storage at I-45 & Richey
16405 I-45 N.
Houston, TX 77090
(281) 440-5113
U-Haul Moving & Storage at I-45 & Tidwell
5333 North Fwy.
Houston, TX 77022
(713) 695-6739
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Memorial City
10220 Old Katy Road
Houston, TX 77043
(713) 464-2713
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Mesa Road
8801 Mesa Road
Houston, TX 77018
(713) 631-2344
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Meyerland Area
6808 Bissonnet
Houston, TX 77074
(713) 772-5606
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Midtown at Louisiana
2420 Louisiana
Houston, TX 77006
(713) 529-2998
U-Haul Moving & Storage at N Sam Houston & Antoine
11202 Antoine Drive
Houston, TX 77066
(281) 444-8028
U-Haul Moving & Storage at NRG Stadium
10621 S. Main St.
Houston, TX 77015
(713) 668-7144
U-Haul of Northshore (U-Box only)
13330 I-10 E.
Houston, TX 77015
(713) 453-3884
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Sugarland Airport Area
8518 Hwy. 6 S.
Houston, TX 77083
(281) 879-6065
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Terrace Oaks
3220 FM 1960 W.
Houston, TX 77068
(281) 444-0457
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Veterans Memorial
12455 Veterans Memorial Drive
Houston, TX 77014
(281) 444-6889
U-Haul Moving & Storage of West Oaks
14900 Westheimer
Houston, TX 77082
(281) 556-5194
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Westbelt
10515 Southwest Fwy.
Houston, TX 77074
(713) 981-9431
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Westchase
2890 W. Sam Houston Pkwy. S.
Houston, TX 77042
(713) 785-3889
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Westfield
2720 FM 1960 E.
Houston, TX 77073
(281) 821-1875
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Westpark
6040 Westpark Drive
Houston, TX 77057
(713) 664-8599
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Westwood
8015 S. Gessner Road
Houston, TX 77036
(713) 995-5512
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Willowbrook
9411 FM 1960 W.
Houston, TX 77070
(281) 890-2141
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Katy
20435 Katy Frwy.
Katy, TX 77450
(281) 599-8808
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Katy at Grand Parkway North
1633 W. Grand Pkwy. N.
Katy, TX 77493
(281) 394-1946
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Kingwood
22250 Hwy. 59 N.
Kingwood, TX 77339
(281) 358-8646
U-Haul Moving & Storage of La Marque
4701 Gulf Frwy.
La Marque, TX 77568
(409) 935-9352
U-Haul Moving & Storage of League City
351 Gulf Fwy. S.
League City, TX 77573
(281) 338-8778
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Pasadena
3536 Red Bluff Road
Pasadena, TX 77503
(713) 475-9291
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Spring
1609 Spring Cypress Road
Spring, TX 77388
(281) 350-1838
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Woodlands
24549 I-45
Spring, TX 77386
(281) 364-7913
U-Haul Moving & Storage of South Stafford
603 FM 1092
Stafford, TX 77477
(281) 261-2292
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Clear Lake
16250 Hwy. 3
Webster, TX 77598
(281) 486-5799
U-Haul stores offer needed supplies to help with recovery like boxes, tarps, propane and propane tanks. U-Haul urges customers to ensure their tanks are topped off since propane is good to have in the event of long-term power outages.
With U-Box containers, you can conveniently pick up our custom-designed trailer and take your U-Box with you. U-Haul also can store your U-Box container in our secure warehouses or pick up and deliver it to a location of your choice.
U-Haul is the industry leader in do-it-yourself moving and self-storage with more than 22,000 locations across the U.S. and Canada. In addition to its 30 days free self-storage disaster relief program, U-Haul is proud to be at the forefront of aiding communities in times of need as an official American Red Cross Disaster Responder.
