Houston Food Bank Teams Up With Amazon To Deliver Shelf-Stable Groceries Directly To The Doorsteps Of Senior Citizens

HOUSTON, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, never have so many residents in the Houston area needed food assistance than right now—especially vulnerable seniors in the community. The Houston Food Bank announced today it has teamed up with Amazon to donate delivery services of shelf-stable groceries to senior residents disproportionately impacted by COVID-19. Amazon will leverage its transportation network of Amazon Flex drivers to make contactless, doorstep deliveries. In the first two days of pilot deliveries in Houston, Amazon has already delivered more than 3,000 pounds of food serving more than 2,000 meals to vulnerable senior citizens. Amazon's collaboration with Houston Food Bank is part of its commitment to deliver more than six million meals across the U.S. to underserved and vulnerable populations.

"For so many of our senior citizens, the pandemic is especially troubling as they have health concerns, limited mobility and need assistance for such regular tasks as grocery shopping," said Brian Greene, president and CEO of Houston Food Bank. "Because this population needs help, we wanted to add direct food deliveries for them, and we are so thankful to Amazon for stepping up to make this happen for our beloved senior citizens."

The COVID-19 pandemic has ushered in new challenges creating an increased demand for food assistance from existing Houston Food Bank clients to those who have never sought food assistance before. In addition to the donation of delivery services to senior residents, Amazon has provided a $50,000 COVID-19 response grant to help support operational needs and food supplies.

"Communities around the world are facing the COVID-19 pandemic together, and in Houston we're proud to be doing our part to support our local community," said Bri Tye, General Manager at Amazon's Fulfillment Centre in Katy, Texas. "The donation of $50,000 to the Houston Food Bank, and Amazon's Flex deliveries will go directly to helping feed seniors and families who need it most."

For more information on Houston Food Bank, its COVID-19 resources and to request assistance, please call the hotline at: 832-369-9390 or visit: houstonfoodbank.org/covid19/

About Houston Food Bank

Houston Food Bank's mission is to provide food for better lives. Last year we provided access to 104 million nutritious meals in 18 counties in southeast Texas through our 1,500 community partners which includes food pantries, soup kitchens, social service providers and schools. We have a strong focus on healthy foods and fresh produce. In addition to distributing food, we provide services and connections to programs that address the root causes of hunger and are aimed at helping families achieve long-term stability, including nutrition education, job training, health management and help with securing state-funded assistance. We are a resource for individuals and families in times of hardship. We are a solution to food waste, working with grocery stores and growers to rescue food before it reaches landfills. In collaboration with our community, we advocate for policy change and promote dialogue on ways to increase access to food and to improve the lives of those we serve. Houston Food Bank works alongside our partner food banks in Montgomery County, Galveston Country, and Brazos Valley. Houston Food Bank is a certified member of Feeding America, the nation's food bank network, with a four-star rating from Charity Navigator.

