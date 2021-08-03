Houston got a taste of Caribbean culture during the Caribbean 1 Music Festival curated by George Sainteus

The event was a such a huge success, the team is already in talks about producing other events in the Houston market. To stay up to date on events and other happenings with George Sainteus, subscribe to the newsletter by visiting

GeorgeSainteus.com

To inquire about Zoom/Skype interviews for George Sainteus or media inquiries please contact LaToya Hurley at [email protected] or call 346-355-3364.

About Sainteus Agency

GEORGE SAINTEUS is a New York City based serial entrepreneur. His claim to fame is curating New York City's largest and most powerful Urban Professional Mixer known as The Upmixer, as well as running a highly successful insurance agency. His star-studded Upmixer events, over the years, have convened influential leaders in business, government, education, media, tech, the arts, and health care, while raising hundreds of thousands for multiple scholarships and community projects.

Press Contact:

Innovating Marketing Group

3463553364

https://innovatingmarketinggroup.com

SOURCE Sainteus Agency

Related Links

http://www.georgesainteus.com

