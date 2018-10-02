Houston Housing Authority Names Mark Thiele Senior Vice President

"Mark is dedicated to and compassionate about providing access to affordable housing to Houstonians," HHA President and CEO Tory Gunsolley said. "His uncompromising integrity combined with his long and distinguished career working in public housing sector will help us to continue to build on our long history of serving Houston residents."

Prior to taking the helm as senior vice president, Thiele served as vice president of the Housing Choice Voucher Program (HCVP), which subsidizes housing for more than 17,000 low-income families. Under his leadership, he oversaw a 115-person staff and $135 million operational budget. Thiele has also secured numerous industry awards for HHA, including a recent award from the National Association of Housing and Redevelopment Officials (NAHRO) for quickly relocating families impacted by Harvey into new homes.

"It is a tremendous honor to be entrusted to help address Houston's affordable housing shortage," Thiele said. "I look forward to working with a dedicated team to expand access to affordable homes and empower more Houstonians with the tools they need to live successful, fulfilling lives."

Prior to joining HHA in 2010, Thiele served as program manager, responsible for all aspects of the Disaster Housing Assistance Program (DHAP) for the Harris County Housing Authority following hurricanes Katrina and Rita in 2008. Thiele also worked in the affordable housing sector a consultant at Quadel Consulting Corporation where he participated in a variety of engagements across the country in cities including Chicago, Houston and Memphis.

Thiele is an active leader in the housing sector serving as president of Texas Chapter of NAHRO and board member of the National Public Housing Museum. He holds a bachelor's degree in psychology and anthropology from the University of Texas and a graduate degree with honors in international relations from the University of Chicago.

Houston Housing Authority (HHA) provides affordable homes and services to more than 58,000 low income Houstonians, including over 17,000 families housed through the Housing Choice Voucher Program as well as another 5,700 living in 25 public housing and tax credit developments around the city. HHA also administers one of the nation's largest voucher program exclusively serving homeless veterans. More information about the Houston Housing Authority can be found at www.housingforhouston.com .

