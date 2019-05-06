Houston Mechatronics, Inc. Unveils Underwater Transforming Robot Aquanaut at NASA's Neutral Buoyancy Laboratory

Aquanaut is a revolutionary multi-mode transforming all-electric undersea vehicle. The vehicle is capable of efficient long-distance transit and data collection in 'AUV' (autonomous underwater vehicle) mode. After transforming into 'ROV' (remotely operated vehicle) mode the head of the vehicle pitches up, the hull separates, and two arms are activated so that Aquanaut may manipulate its environment.

Aquanaut is now undergoing an extensive validation and maturation process and will be exposed to increasingly dynamic conditions before being deployed in Q4 2019/Q1 2020. Video from the most recent tests can be viewed at HMI booth 5429 at the Offshore Technology Conference, at www.houstonmechatronics.com, and within the companies social media channels.

About Houston Mechatronics

We are a vertically integrated service provider that is committed to innovating and delivering world class robotics technology. We build, deliver, and use robots on land and at sea that are revolutionizing the way over the horizon autonomous work is done. Find out more at www.houstonmechatronics.com

