Houston Medical Imaging Announces a New 3T MRI in their Outpatient Imaging Center at their Campbell location
Dec 28, 2018, 11:13 ET
HOUSTON, Dec. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Houston Medical Imaging announced that their outpatient imaging facility will be open to schedule MRIs on their new Ultra High Field 3T MRI GE Pioneer machine. The imaging center is located at 9180 Katy Fwy St. 100, Houston, TX 77055.
"We are excited to announce the new addition to our imaging equipment at the Campbell location. The 3T MRI employs sophisticated technology and sets the gold standard in medical imaging," said Dr. Stenoien, CEO at Houston Medical Imaging.
Positive Patient Impact
There are many benefits that the 3T MRI will bring patients in the Houston area. Some of these include:
- A 3T MRI delivers twice the field strength of a traditional 1.5T MRI scanner
- Greater detail in both anatomic structure and function
- Shorter scan times
- Gold standard in medical imaging, including oncologic, neurological, orthopedic, and urological practices
- Best capabilities for tumor identification and characterization
- Currently the best and most accurate, non-invasive option for evaluation and diagnosis of the prostate
- 3T MRI allows easier diagnosis and treatment which leads to more positive outcomes
For more updates or to schedule an appointment please see our website www.HMIxray.com.
About HMI
Founded in 1998, Houston Medical Imaging is an independent diagnostic facility that prides itself on the fact that it is operated by physicians. The company offers full modality medical imaging services throughout its six convenient locations.
Mission statement: Compassionate delivery of patient care, creative utilization of technology to enhance the outpatient experience and provide the most accurate results, ethical decision-making by physician leadership that promotes trust within our community of patients and referring clinicians.
For more information on Houston Medical Imaging and our new out-patient imaging center
Website: www.HMIxray.com
