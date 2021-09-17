Houston Native and Fashion Designer Tanissa Carmon Launches Untourage The Label Denim Collection at New York Fashion Week

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 12th, Creative Director Tanissa Carmon was front and center at New York Fashion Week with the debut of her Untourage The Label collection. Untourage The Label, a 100% black owned fashion brand, aims to bridge the gap between street sensibility, femininity, and fit, while highlighting the men and women who prefer to be effortlessly cool.

Tanissa Carmon-Untourage The Label Creative Director

Those in attendance were able to check out Carmon's denim line collection which showcased an array of dresses, jackets, jumpsuits, and a performance from hip hop artist, Sir Trili, who performed his current single, "Shake The Bank."

"For this to be my very first fashion show and for it to be at New York Fashion Week, has been a high that I can't really put it into words," states Tanissa Carmon. "For my son Branden to perform at New York Fashion Week, and my younger son Bryce to walk on a runway for the first time at their mother's debut show, was a moment in history for our family. We don't see that a lot nowadays, and for us to be at the forefront of that is extremely humbling. We do everything as a family, and I think that representation is extremely important for those who look like us. We truly are an American success story."

Untourage The Label is more than a brand, it's a standard of excellence that demonstrates the power of what families can accomplish when they come together. Tanissa Carmon is a mother, entrepreneur, designer, and visionary, who created a blueprint for her sons to become extremely successful entrepreneurs themselves. New York Fashion Week was only the beginning for Untourage The Label, and Tanissa Carmon. With styles catering to both men and women of all shapes and sizes, be on the lookout for future collections. In the meantime, visit https://untouragethelabel.com/ . For photos CLICK HERE!

Media Relations Contact

Christopher Brown – [email protected]

Karen E. Lee – [email protected]

864-612-8950

Instagram: @UntourageTheLabel

Photo credit: @nibaphotos

SOURCE Untourage The Label