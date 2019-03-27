Houston Outlaws Adds GameStop as Official Partner for the Overwatch League Team

FRISCO, Texas, March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GameStop and the Houston Outlaws have entered into a partnership to develop in-store content and experiences for the world's largest video game retailer.

GameStop will be bringing top-tier Overwatch instructional content to stores within Houston, Austin, San Antonio, and surrounding cities through Gaming Clinics featuring the Houston Outlaws. Fans will have newly find access to the team through a series of offline and digital events, keeping true to GameStop's "Power to the Players" focus. Texas-Local fans of the Houston Outlaws will also have additional opportunities to engage with live matches through additional official watch parties.

"Alongside GameStop, we will further evolve Houston Outlaws' award-winning fan engagement strategy," said Chris DeAppolonio, EVP - Partnerships, Infinite Esports & Entertainment. "Together, we'll be empowering fans to become better at Overwatch by learning in-depth tactics from their favorite Houston Outlaws players, while also providing unique and memorable experiences cheering on the team at watch parties. We're excited to work with an iconic, Texas-based company like GameStop to bring online and, more importantly, offline opportunities to our fans in the greater Houston area."

"When it comes to high-level competition in the Overwatch League, it doesn't get any better than the Houston Outlaws – and we are thrilled to partner with one of the very best esports organizations," said Frank Hamlin, Chief Marketing Officer for GameStop. "Through this partnership, we are hoping to provide access and resources to the amateur community that's looking to improve their skillset in the Overwatch League," Hamlin added.

About Houston Outlaws

As one of the leading organizations competing in the Overwatch League, the Houston Outlaws proudly represent Houston, San Antonio, Austin, College Station, and surrounding areas. Boasting some of the most memorable personalities in the circuit, as well as an industry-leading localized outreach program, the Houston Outlaws also represents a significant milestone in the development of esports history. Houston Outlaws' #AnteUp ethos acts as a frontier toward shaping the new norm in esports community engagement.

About Infinite Esports & Entertainment

Infinite Esports & Entertainment is a diversified esports and entertainment holdings company led by Neil Leibman (Co-Owner, Texas Rangers) and President Ryan Musselman. Based in Texas, Infinite is building an ecosystemic structure around its teams and organizations, and is looking to shape the future of esports. Infinite is home to OpTic Gaming, Houston Outlaws, and Obey Alliance; industry-defining esports, media and entertainment organizations widely known for their passionate global communities and perennial successes across multiple esports titles.

About GameStop

GameStop , the world's largest video game retailer, offers the best selection of new and pre-owned video gaming consoles, accessories and video game titles, in both physical and digital formats. GameStop also offers fans a wide variety of POP! vinyl figures, collectibles, board games and more. Through GameStop's unique buy-sell-trade program, gamers can trade in video game consoles, games, and accessories, as well as consumer electronics for cash or in-store credit. GameStop Gives, the retailer's social responsibility arm, unites with its associates and guests in supporting charity by giving more than $18 million since 2015. The retailer operates thousands of locations around the world under the GameStop, EB Games and Micromania retail brands. Fans can find their local GameStop store using the company's online store locator tool .

