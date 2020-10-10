Houston Overhead Garage Door Repair Provides 24/7 Emergency Garage Door Services in Houston

HOUSTON, Oct. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Houston Overhead Garage Door Repair, an eminent Houston company, provides 24/7 emergency repair throughout the year. The company's team of professional technicians are only a call away and are available even on holidays and weekends. Known for its wide range of garage door repair services in TX, the company has gained the trust and respect of the residents of Houston through years of fast and efficient service. It is now offering round-the-clock emergency services to its substantial number of satisfied customers in and around Houston, Texas.

The Houston-based company has recently introduced the emergency service to attract more customers and boost its reputation as the go-to Houston garage door company for instant repairs and emergency situations. The company's helpline number is active 24 hours and customers can even get a price estimate over the phone. It has years of experience in installing, maintaining, repairing, and converting garage doors of various models. Technicians of the company are adept at servicing different styles such as roll-up, side-hinged, overhead, sectional, and automatic, to name a few.

Garage doors may suffer sudden malfunctions and Houston Overhead Garage Door Repair is the company to call for fast and professional repairs. The garage door company from Houston, TX repairs and replaces damaged or old parts like cables, springs, tracks, door panels, motors, openers, and remotes. In addition to the wide range of repair services, the company also offers remote programming and model conversion. Among the various brands, the company services are Stanley, LiftMaster, Genie, Craftsman, and Amarr, among others.

Thomas Lynam, a senior executive of the company said, "We take care of residential as well as commercial garage doors in Houston. We aim to become the premium provider in Houston and to do so we are making our garage door services available 24/7 so that customers can always rely on us during emergencies. Our technicians will provide the most efficient service as fast as possible and at the most affordable rates imaginable."

About the Company

The company offers emergency services for residential and commercial garage doors in Houston.

To know more, visit: https://houstonoverheadgaragedoors.com.

SOURCE Houston Overhead Garage Door Repair