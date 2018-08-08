Houston Trial Lawyer David Bissinger Earns Texas Super Lawyers Recognition

HOUSTON, Sept. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Trial lawyer David Bissinger, a founder of Houston-based Bissinger, Oshman & Williams LLP, has been selected for a 12th consecutive year to the Texas Super Lawyers list.

Mr. Bissinger was recognized in the annual legal guide for his work involving complex commercial disputes. The honor is particularly significant, he said, given the number of exceptional litigators practicing in Texas. "The scope, complexity, and magnitude of business in Texas attracts the best lawyers in the world. To continue to be chosen among this elite group of advocates is a true honor."

Mr. Bissinger's practice focuses on representing clients involved in securities and commercial fiduciary litigation, energy and technology matters, and executive compensation, banking, and real estate. He has substantial first-chair jury trial and complex commercial arbitration experience for both plaintiffs and defendants. He also routinely represents businesses and individuals in internal and government investigations. In addition to his front-line experience as an advocate, he has served as an arbitrator in disputes before the American Arbitration Association (AAA), the International Centre for Dispute Resolution (ICDR), and the Financial Industry Regulatory Association (FINRA).

A frequent writer and speaker on legal issues, he has written extensively on commercial trial advocacy in a world of digital evidence and vanishing jury trials. Most recently, he has written on courtroom psychology, trial tactics, and controlling trial costs. For example, he shared his tips for keeping jurors engaged during trial in an Aug. 8, 2018, Texas Lawyer commentary, "Want to Improve Your Trial Skills? Be Cognizant of the Clock."

"Lawyers today come to court with evidence in dozens of boxes or gigabytes of hard drive space. They often forget that their audience – whether judges, jurors, or even seasoned commercial arbitrators – need to see the big picture before they can absorb the details that the lawyers have spent months or years collecting. A major aspect of what I do for my clients involves eliminating unnecessary details from a case whenever possible and to lay bare the core decisions that the judges, jurors, or arbitrators must make."

A former chairman of the Houston Bar Association's Securities Litigation and Arbitration Section, Mr. Bissinger is AV-rated "Preeminent" by Martindale-Hubbell, the organization's highest peer rating for legal skills and ethics. He earned his law degree from Vanderbilt Law School and his undergraduate degree from the University of Iowa.

Texas Super Lawyers is published annually by Thomson Reuters in Texas Monthly and Super Lawyers magazines. Selection is based on a statewide survey of lawyers and extensive editorial review. For more information, visit http://www.superlawyers.com.

About Bissinger, Oshman & Williams LLP



Bissinger, Oshman & Williams LLP is a Houston-based business trial and transaction firm focused on providing impactful, cost-effective solutions to complex disputes and transactions requiring careful attention, extensive experience, and a high level of sophistication. For more information, visit http://www.bowllp.com.

Media Contact:



Rhonda Reddick



800-559-4534



rhonda@androvett.com

SOURCE Bissinger, Oshman & Williams LLP

Related Links

http://www.bowllp.com

