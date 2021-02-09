Houston Wealth Management Firm Hires Newest Team Member

HOUSTON, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodman Financial Corporation has announced the hiring of their newest team member, Steven J. VanNostrand, CFP ® fulfilling the role of Senior Financial Advisor.

As Senior Financial Advisor, Steve works directly with clients, addressing their financial and investment planning needs. He also oversees client relationships and assists other team members with more complex financial advisory issues.

Steven J. VanNostrand, CFP ®

Prior to joining Goodman Financial, Steve was a wealth management advisor at TIAA for five years. Before that, he spent six years at Chase Bank and Bank of America in both branch management and client relationship management roles. He has over 11 years of experience in the financial services industry. Steve holds a Bachelor of Arts, Psychology from the University of Virginia, 2002.

"We are pleased to have Steve join us in his role as Senior Financial Advisor. His extensive experience in helping clients navigate the rapidly changing financial landscape will strongly benefit our entire team and growing client base," said Steve Goodman, President, Goodman Financial.

Goodman Financial is committed to maintaining a top-tier office culture. For this reason, each team member is hired based on not only their experience and professional expertise, but also their character.

About Goodman Financial:

Goodman Financial is a fee-only investment management and financial advisory firm located in Houston, Texas, serving clients nationwide. Founded in 1988, Goodman Financial has over 30 years of experience in helping clients achieve their long-term financial goals. Goodman Financial has no affiliation with insurance companies, banks, mutual funds or brokerage firms, and investment decisions are made with our clients' best interest as our top priority. With a personalized approach and prudent investment decisions, fiduciary services include financial planning, retirement planning, tax efficiency, portfolio management, pension funds, foundations, endowments and associations. Clients include individuals and institutions such as trusts, family limited partnerships, endowments, non-profits, pension plans and private foundations who appreciate personalized service and solutions tailored to their unique goals.

Media contact:

Jennifer McDaniel

[email protected]

832-928-8598

