Houston Wealth Management Firm Hires Newest Team Member

Goodman Financial Corporation has announced the hiring of their newest team member, Linda McCoy, CFP®, CMT fulfilling the role of Chief Client Officer.

As Chief Client Officer, Linda's responsibilities include overseeing the firm's Financial Advisory Team and the execution of the client experience. In addition, she oversees Financial Advisory Team projects and initiatives while contributing to the strategic thinking and execution of the firm's vision. Prior to joining Goodman Financial, Linda was a top industry speaker and Investor Education Instructor with TD Ameritrade. Most recently, she was a TD Ameritrade Branch Manager leading Client Service and Financial Consultant professionals, consistently delivering a best-in-class client experience through goals-based financial planning and personalized solutions for clients.

Linda has over 20 years leadership experience in the financial services industry, in the areas of strategy, client relationship management, product and service development, and global implementation.

"Linda's experience, skills and commitment to client experience makes her an incredible asset to Goodman Financial. With her extensive knowledge and proven track record of success, we are excited to see the new perspectives she brings to our team," said Steve Goodman, President, Goodman Financial.

Goodman Financial remains determined to grow their talented team and provide the best service and experience to their clients. For this reason, each team member is hired based on not only their experience and professional expertise, but also their character.

About Goodman Financial:

Goodman Financial is a fee-only investment management and financial advisory firm located in Houston, Texas, serving clients nationwide. Founded in 1988, Goodman Financial has over 30 years of experience in helping clients achieve their long-term financial goals. Goodman Financial has no affiliation with insurance companies, banks, mutual funds or brokerage firms, and investment decisions are made with our clients' best interest as our top priority. With a personalized approach and prudent investment decisions, fiduciary services include financial planning, retirement planning, tax efficiency, portfolio management, pension funds, foundations, endowments and associations. Clients include individuals and institutions such as trusts, family limited partnerships, endowments, non- profits, pension plans and private foundations who appreciate personalized service and solutions tailored to their unique goals.

