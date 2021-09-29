Houzework.com: A New Gig Economy for the Construction Industry Launches

In an industry like home improvement, which is slowly recognizing the benefits of digitization, workers need a way to leverage technology for finding consistent employment. Houzework is paving its own path through the gig economy by bringing the benefits of freelance marketplaces such as Upwork, Fiverr, and Freelancer to the home improvement industry. Through Houzework, registered users can post jobs or invite freelancers to work on their houses or buildings. They can also post their jobs with a location map, ensuring they find the best local professionals for convenient, high-quality house repairs, home remodeling, or cleaning.

Unlike its closest competitor, TaskRabbit, Houzework is a locally bred Atlanta-based marketplace platform that features many more home improvement job categories, more ways to find the help you need, and complete specialization in the home improvement industry. From swimming pool services to pest control, Houzework aims to provide a comprehensive database of specialists for homeowners and landlords. Users won't be limited to inviting freelancers until someone accepts. Through Houzework, workers can also bid on posted jobs so that users can choose the right individual or team for the project.

"We strive to be the platform where professionals go to connect, collaborate, and get work done," Idowu Hythe, Chief Innovation Officer, said. "You will find work or post projects in areas such as carpentry, painting, welding, insulation, solar panel cleaning, drapery, pest control, decoration, swimming pool maintenance, remodeling, roofing, flooring, and window services."

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the gig economy has steadily grown to 35% of Americans in 2020. If the current rate of growth continues, more than half of the American workforce will be freelancers by 2027.

Houzework seeks to make the most of this unique opportunity to help countless individuals find home maintenance jobs. Home improvement is an essential, universal need that will always be open to freelancers. By creating a free account on the Houzework platform, homeowners can immediately find thousands of experienced workers ready to work.

"We have a wonderful team at Houzework, and our desire to become the world's largest marketplace by our number of users and projects is evident through our product, dedication, and balanced work ethics," Samson Aiyesa, Director of Projects, said.

Unlike the controversial 20% fees on platforms such as Upwork, Houzework charges a consistent, affordable 7% fee across all projects to keep the service useful and affordable for all customers. Payment options include credit card, PayPal, Stripe, and bank transfer. Users can access the service through Houzework.com. Soon, they will also be able to access it through the Houzework app, which is currently in development and will release in several months.

For all of your home improvement needs, be sure to find the right professionals at Houzework.com today!

About Houzework

Houzework is a service provided by Mustard Grain Projects LLC. Through Houzework, we connect home improvement professionals with tenants, renters, homeowners, or landlords around the globe to assist in handling house repairs, remodeling, maintenance, renovation, building design projects, and house-related services.

About Mustard Grain Projects

Mustard Grain Projects LLC (MGP) is an Atlanta-based information technology company that has provided fast, flexible, reliable, and cost-effective web and IT-related services since 2013. MGP's Web and IT-related services include IT automation & integration, IT resourcing, app development, web development, cloud server solutions, and IT infrastructure services. MGP is well known for setting high standards of performance with a commitment to delivering on promises.

For more info, media kit and media resources visit: www.houzework.com/media

SOURCE Houzework

