Hoverboard Black Friday 2019 Deals: List of Early Amazon, Walmart, Razor & Segway Hoverboard Deals by Retail Fuse

BOSTON, Nov. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Find an updated list of early Black Friday hoverboard deals, featuring savings on best-selling hoverboards from Amazon, Walmart, Segway and GOTRAX. Links to deals are listed below and provided by the Black Friday team at Retail Fuse.

Best Hoverboard deals:

A self balancing scooter offers a more innovative means for personal transport with many brands and models readily available for purchase on Walmart Amazon. The Segway miniPRO PT is pocket-friendly and just as functional as any other Segway product though it lacks a handlebar. The Razor Hovertrax 2.0 is the best choice for hoverboard beginners weighing at 24lbs. For more fun, convert your self balancing scooter into a hoverboard go kart with a kit.

How does Black Friday shopping work? Retailers typically place considerable discounts on their products during Black Friday. In 2018, Adobe Digital Insights found that deals on toys were offered at an average savings of 31%.

E-commerce portals continue to receive more traffic than brick-and-mortar stores during Black Friday. In 2018, 41.4 million went online to shop for holiday deals while only 34.7 million visited retail outlets, according to data from the National Retail Federation.

