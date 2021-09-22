Hoverboard Market to record $ 402.93 mn incremental growth during 2021-2025 | COVID-19 Impact | Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Hoverboard Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Hoverboard Market is segmented as below:

Market Landscape

Compact Size



Mid-size



Full-size

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



South America



MEA

Hoverboard Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market positions, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the hoverboard market include EPIKGO, Fosjoas Technology Co. Ltd., Hangzhou Chic Intelligent Technology Co. Ltd., Inventist Inc., Jetson Electric Bikes LLC, Lamboscooter, Omni Hoverboards Inc., Razor USA LLC, Segway Inc., and SWAGTRON.

The report also covers the following areas:

Hoverboard Market size

Hoverboard Market trends

Hoverboard Market industry analysis

The growing R&D on supercapacitors to replace lithium-ion batteries, rise in the number of Chinese manufacturers, and increasing popularity of online channels will offer immense growth opportunities to leverage the current opportunities. However, factors such as limitations of lithium-ion batteries may threaten the growth of the market.

Hoverboard Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist hoverboard market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the hoverboard market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the hoverboard market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of hoverboard market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Wheel size

Market segments

Comparison by Wheel size

Compact size - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Mid-size - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Full-size - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Wheel size

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

EPIKGO

Fosjoas Technology Co. Ltd.

Hangzhou Chic Intelligent Technology Co. Ltd.

Inventist Inc.

Jetson Electric Bikes LLC

Lamboscooter

Omni Hoverboards Inc.

Razor USA LLC

LLC Segway Inc.

SWAGTRON

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

