Hoverboard Market to record $ 402.93 mn incremental growth during 2021-2025 | COVID-19 Impact | Technavio

Sep 22, 2021, 15:30 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, incremental growth of $ 402.93 mn is expected in the hoverboard market during 2021-2025. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the hoverboard market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Hoverboard Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Hoverboard Market is segmented as below:
- Market Landscape
- Compact Size
- Mid-size
- Full-size
- Geography
- North America
- APAC
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
Hoverboard Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market positions, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the hoverboard market include EPIKGO, Fosjoas Technology Co. Ltd., Hangzhou Chic Intelligent Technology Co. Ltd., Inventist Inc., Jetson Electric Bikes LLC, Lamboscooter, Omni Hoverboards Inc., Razor USA LLC, Segway Inc., and SWAGTRON.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Hoverboard Market size
- Hoverboard Market trends
- Hoverboard Market industry analysis
The growing R&D on supercapacitors to replace lithium-ion batteries, rise in the number of Chinese manufacturers, and increasing popularity of online channels will offer immense growth opportunities to leverage the current opportunities. However, factors such as limitations of lithium-ion batteries may threaten the growth of the market.
Hoverboard Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist hoverboard market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the hoverboard market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the hoverboard market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of hoverboard market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Wheel size
- Market segments
- Comparison by Wheel size
- Compact size - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Mid-size - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Full-size - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Wheel size
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- EPIKGO
- Fosjoas Technology Co. Ltd.
- Hangzhou Chic Intelligent Technology Co. Ltd.
- Inventist Inc.
- Jetson Electric Bikes LLC
- Lamboscooter
- Omni Hoverboards Inc.
- Razor USA LLC
- Segway Inc.
- SWAGTRON
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
