HoverTech International Launches a New Website with Enhanced User Experience

ALLENTOWN, Pa., May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HoverTech International, a customer-focused safe patient handling company, announces the launch of a brand new website: https://hovermatt.com/. Designed with caregivers and their patients in mind, the new website features product favorites for various clinical environments, and detailed solutions for the patient-handling challenges caregivers face every day. Overall, the new website allows users to choose their own path, providing each visitor with a unique experience based on their needs.

HoverTech's new website has a sleek, user-friendly design along with helpful content for health care professionals who regularly move patients. HoverTech's Director of Marketing, Chris Nader, explains, "Not only was it important for us to design an easy-to-use website that can be accessed on multiple platforms, but also to provide valued content that is tailored to each caregiver's specific needs." For example, the Clinical Environments section allows users to select a specific patient care area to learn more about the products that will assist caregivers within that clinical setting. The Solutions section allows users to select a specific patient handling task to learn more about the products designed for that application. For those who want in-depth details, the Products section provides key features, videos and additional resources for users to get the best possible understanding of each product.

For the convenience of HoverMatt.com users, resources such as brochures, manuals and videos are now downloadable directly from the website; no username and password is required. With resources readily available, users can immediately get what they need to store on their intranet system, train staff, and more.

To experience it for yourself, visit www.HoverMatt.com.

About HoverTech International:

Based in Allentown, PA, HoverTech International is the leader in air-assisted safe patient handling solutions that create a safer environment for caregivers and patients. HoverTech offers a comprehensive line of patient transfer, turn and lift equipment, including the well-known HoverMatt® Air Transfer System (https://hovermatt.com/product-categories/hovermatt/).

