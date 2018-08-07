How a Family of Four Flew Together for 19 Hours in First Class for Just $436 Per Person

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Founder and CEO of UpgradedPoints.com Alex Miller and his wife Erin wanted to take her parents on an unforgettable European trip. The four traveled together for two and half weeks to England and Italy using rewards points and miles from their credit cards for exclusive first-class airline tickets, deals on hotels and more. Erin Miller recently wrote an article "An Extra Special Trip to London & Italy With My Parents (In Style!)" on their blog detailing their experience.

This Family of Four Used Points to Fly First Class

The trip was a year in the making and had many moving parts, but the key to their success and significant cost-savings was figuring out how to leverage their credit card rewards points. Alex sat down with Erin's parents to see how they could best capitalize on their spending patterns to earn the most points possible. Through the information gathered, England and Italy were some of the best travel destinations with the help of the British Airways Visa Signature Card which offers a "Travel Together" ticket.

"Alex and I have both had this card in the past. We knew with some strategic spending tactics, they could earn a Travel Together ticket, as well as enough rewards points to secure some pretty great seats for a hop across the pond," explains Erin in her article.

Alex was in charge of booking the flights, given his skill and knowledge. The goal was to book award flights for four round-trip, first-class flights on British Airways from the U.S. to London Heathrow and then round-trip economy flights from London to Rome, Italy, using points.

The total cost of the flights for each couple worked out to 183,000 points and $872.18 taxes and fees. These tickets regularly retail for ~$7,000 per person in First Class, that's $14,000 per couple! The four were able to enjoy all the luxuries of first-class flying including the spacious, comfortable seating and bed, dining and amenities both in-flight and at the lounges.

The family was also able to take advantage of other points and savings during their trip, such as the Hyatt Visa credit card sign-up bonuses of two free nights at any Hyatt property. They took advantage of this by staying at the five-star Hyatt Regency London hotel, regularly $350 per night for each room.

To see the full story as well as photos and how to best maximize points and miles for luxury travel, visit UpgradedPoints.com.

Upgraded Points was launched in 2016 by founder Alex Miller to show travelers and those hoping to travel the real value of points and miles.

